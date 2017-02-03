Knob Noster School District board members sued

A former assistant superintendent for the Knob Noster R-VIII School District has filed a lawsuit in Johnson County against four Knob Noster Board of Education members, accusing them of sex and age discrimination.

The 57-page lawsuit, filed in October 2016 by Michele Norman, accuses board members Paul J. Bertschy, Kelly Davis, Dan Pindilli and Mary Ann Matthews of sex discrimination, age discrimination, providing a hostile work environment, retaliation and constructive discharge, according to court documents.

Norman is represented by Kansas City attorney Karen Kristine Howard.

The defense has asked the court to drop the case.

In a February 2015 closed session, Matthews told then-Superintendent Kristee Lorenz a younger male should have been hired as assistant superintendent instead of Norman, 45, the documents stated.

The district in 2014 and 2015 hired three female administrators, and in May 2015, Matthews said school board members would sit in on future administrative hiring sessions. Afterwards, the district hired a male principal for Whiteman Elementary School.

In May 2015, Bertschy also made a statement during an executive session of a board meeting.

“We need more male administrators running this district. We have too many women running this district,” Bertschy stated May 28, 2015.

Matthews in June 2015 repeated a statement, this time to Lorenz, that a man, not Norman, should have been hired for Norman’s job.

Lorenz would not comment about Bertschy’s statement due to pending litigation.

The suit also contends that male staff members were never questioned on spending while Norman and Lorenz were questioned about every item they purchased for the district.

Davis was also accused of making improper remarks to Lorenz and Norman, indicating the board’s preference of hiring male administrators.

“Davis stood up, looked at (Norman and Lorenz) and stated, ‘You two need to put on your big girl panties and deal with this mess,’” the documents said.

The suit states that the board “hindered and interfered” with Norman’s duties including holding employees accountable. For every write-up completed, Matthews was questioned by Davis, Matthews and Bertschy, according to the lawsuit.

The opinions of male staff members were taken at “face value,” while Norman had to justify recommendations she made to the board. Every project Norman was involved in was “scrutinized and criticized” by the board, the lawsuit states.

“Defendants nitpicked, discredited and criticized plaintiff’s job performance, all unjustified since there were no deficiencies in plaintiff’s job performance,” the lawsuit states.

Norman resigned May 20, 2015.

“Plaintiff was constructively discharged on May 20, 2015, and that her discharge was a direct result of an ongoing continuous pattern of discrimination (sex and/or age) and retaliation by defendants.”

The accused board members could not be reached for comment.

Lorenz entered into a separation agreement with the Knob Noster School District effective Dec. 30, 2015. Soon after, then-Assistant Superintendent Jarrod Wheeler, who was initially hired in 2015, was hired as superintendent, effective July 1, 2016.

Suit alleges sex, age discrimination against former employee

By Tim Epperson tepperson@sedaliademocrat.com

Reach Tim Epperson at 660-530-0146.

