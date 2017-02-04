Holden teen hurt in Johnson County crash

A Holden teenager sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Debra A. Knapp, 18, of Warrensburg, was driving west on state Route Y, 1.5 miles east of state Route 13, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. She over-corrected, causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road where it overturned three times.

A passenger in her vehicle, Cassandra D. Carter, 16, was taken by private vehicle to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg for her injuries.

Reports indicate Knapp was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but Carter was not.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

