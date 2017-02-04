Sedalia man seriously injured in Benton County

A Sedalia man sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 12:08 a.m. Friday in Benton County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Justin T. Bartley, 18, was driving east on state Route 52, a half mile east of state Route W, when his vehicle traveled off the road. He over-corrected, causing his vehicle to overturn.

Bartley, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Cole Camp Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center for his injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

