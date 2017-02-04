Eldon man hurt in Moniteau County crash

An Eldon man sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 9:22 a.m. Thursday in Moniteau County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Gregory L. Edwards, 54, was driving north on state Route 87, about four-tenths of a mile south of state Route A, when his vehicle crossed the center line and side-swiped a southbound semi-truck driven by Loren S. Weaver, 32, of California, Missouri.

Edwards was taken to University Hospital in Columbia for his injuries.

Reports indicate Weaver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but Edwards was not.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

