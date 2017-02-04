Sedalia man hurt in Pettis County accident

A Sedalia man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:35 a.m. Friday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Shawn A. Lichte, 50, was driving east on Maltsbarger Road, eight-tenths of a mile east of state Route E, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, then struck a guardrail and an embankment.

Lichte, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

