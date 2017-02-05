Annual Show-Me Bike Show draws state-wide crowd

Motorcycle aficionados competed and perused a large selection of bikes Saturday at the Show-Me Bike Show on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.

The winter show is hosted each year by the Sedalia Motorcycle Association and has been offered for well over a decade.

“I was trying to think this morning how many years we’ve been doing this show,” Association Treasurer Rick Yeager said on Saturday. “I’ve been in charge of the show now for nine years, and it’s been going on now for, we figure, somewhere between 15-to-17 years. A number of years, right here at this location on the fairgrounds.”

Yeager noted that the group hosts the show in February to “get people out for a winter break.”

“This February date can bite us, good weather, bad weather, but the good thing is if it’s doable, we get a bigger crowd than we do in the summer …,” he added. “So that’s the beauty of doing it in the winter, people will come looking for something to do.”

The Sedalia Motorcycle Association, a non-profit organization, has a membership base of 30 members; the president is Dave Skrzypczak.

“The organization has been going since the late 50s,” Yeager noted. “We had a name change in that length of time, but the organization is very old.”

The annual show has motorcycle, food, jewelry and rights organizations vendors and it offers a competition featuring different classes. This year there were approximately 70 bike entries.

“We have 19 classes of motorcycles here,” Yeager said. “That’s a fluid deal each year. Each year we change classes and move classes around because of what people build and what their interests are. This show today has 19 classes, with the best of overall show.

“Those are all judged by three judges, independently. In fact, only one of our judges is from Sedalia, the other two are from outlying areas. They are all qualified judges, they know what they are doing.”

Yeager added that entries for the day, besides Sedalia, included St. Louis, Kansas City, Marshall and Clinton.

“We have a wide variety of people coming in, from a wide area, to participate in our show which we are proud of too,” he said.

Last year the show drew approximately 1,000 people. Live entertainment is always provided, this year it featured the bands Tobacco Row and Morgan Highway.

People peruse a wide array of motorcycles, including this 2001 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard, at the Show-Me Bike Show, Saturday inside the Ag Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The show is hosted each year by the Sedalia Motorcycle Association. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020617BikeShow-1.jpg People peruse a wide array of motorcycles, including this 2001 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard, at the Show-Me Bike Show, Saturday inside the Ag Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The show is hosted each year by the Sedalia Motorcycle Association. Faith Bemiss | Democrat The Show-Me Bike Show includes 19 classes for competition including this colorful entry a 1995 Harley-Davidson Softail. Sedalia Motorcycle Association Treasurer Rick Yeager, who also coordinates the show, said it has been an annual event for 15 to 17 years. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020617BikeShow-2.jpg The Show-Me Bike Show includes 19 classes for competition including this colorful entry a 1995 Harley-Davidson Softail. Sedalia Motorcycle Association Treasurer Rick Yeager, who also coordinates the show, said it has been an annual event for 15 to 17 years. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Show-Me Bike Show, entry no. 117, a 2016 Vintage Indian motorcycle competing in class no. 5, waits to be judged Saturday at the annual winter event. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020617BikeShow-3.jpg Show-Me Bike Show, entry no. 117, a 2016 Vintage Indian motorcycle competing in class no. 5, waits to be judged Saturday at the annual winter event. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Show-Me Bike Show Judge Woody Simpson, of Harrisonville, scores entry no. 124, a 2010 Harley-Davidson FXDB, competing in class no. 2, Saturday inside the Ag Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Simpson was one of three judges helping with the event. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020617BikeShow-4.jpg Show-Me Bike Show Judge Woody Simpson, of Harrisonville, scores entry no. 124, a 2010 Harley-Davidson FXDB, competing in class no. 2, Saturday inside the Ag Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Simpson was one of three judges helping with the event. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

Sedalia Motorcycle Association hosts show

By Faith Bemiss fbemiss@sedaliademocrat.com

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.