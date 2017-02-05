Community Calendar for Feb. 6 to Feb. 12

To have your event or meeting listed, send details to fbemiss@civitasmedia.com or call 826-1000 ext. 1481.

MONDAY

10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.

Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

3 p.m.: Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, (TOPS) Chapter 102, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery. A Bible-based twelve step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups; Meal and child care provided; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 827-4833.

6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.

6:30 p.m.: Show-Me Crafters, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International; Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

6:45 p.m.: Knights of Columbus Council 831, Knights Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.

7 p.m.: American Legion Post 642, 2016 W. Main St. (executive meeting at 6 p.m.)

7 p.m.: Sedalia Chorale Rehearsal, rehearsal room 67 in the Stauffacher Center.

7 p.m.: Serenity Seekers Al-Anon, Ditzfeld Center 417 W. Pettis St.

7:30 p.m.: BRHC Grief Support Group, Mondays, 601 E. 14th St.

TUESDAY

6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

8 a.m.: Business Network International, at Heckart Family Center, 902 S. Ohio Ave.

11 a.m.: Compass Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Never Too Old Gang, New Hope Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 664 E. 16th St.

Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Gambler’s Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.

12:10 p.m.: Nicotine Anonymous; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St.

3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.

6 p.m.: Sedalia York Rite, Masonic temple, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.; for more information call Barbra at 827-6522.

7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary in Lincoln.

7 p.m.: Mid-Mo Speakers Club, Boonslick Regional Library conference room, 219 W. Third St.

7 p.m.: Loyal Order of Moose Sedalia Lodge 1494 at the lodge, 119 Winchester Dr.

8 p.m.: Cole Camp Steam and Antique Tractor Club, Showgrounds Clubhouse in Cole Camp.

WEDNESDAY

10 to 11:30 a.m.: Alzheimer’s Support Group at Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Rd. For more information call 429-4657 or email phil.selby@dps.mo.gov.

10 a.m.: TOPS Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St.

11 a.m.: National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees Unit 42 for lunch; meeting at noon, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

4 to 7 p.m.: Knights of Columbus Council No. 831, Family Night Buffet; at U.S. Highway 65 and Elm Hills Boulevard. The public is invited. Adults $8, and children 6 to 12 $4.

5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th Street, 826-2788.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia RC Flyers, Central Missouri Electric, 2270 North U.S. Highway 65. Visitors welcome.

6:30 p.m.: West Central Beekeepers Association in Yeater Room 148 on campus of State Fair Community College.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Lodge 236, Sedalia Masonic Center, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

7:30 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets at 7 p.m. on Sunday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, meets Wednesday through Saturday; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 826-9608. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

THURSDAY

10 a.m.: Retired Masons, card playing, followed by contributive luncheon, Masonic Lodge.

Noon: Friends of Boonslick Regional Library, downstairs meeting room at Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Loyal Rebekah Lodge No. 260 for lunch; 1:30 p.m. meeting, lodge hall, 13th Street and Montgomery Avenue.

5:30 p.m.: Pettis County Republican Women, for a light meal. Meeting will follow at the FCS Building, 2600 South Limit Ave.

6 p.m.: The Place at the Lake, Benton County’s domestic and sexual violence abuse resource, at 201 E. Main St., Lincoln, 24 hour hotline 1-866-347-9044; other information call, 660-547-2611.

6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 827-5555 for location.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club, Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Landlords Inc., Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave.

7 p.m.: Blind of Central Missouri, First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St. weather permitting.

7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles 4286, Lincoln.

7 p.m.: Hepatitis C Support Group , Pettis County Health Center, 911 E. 16th St.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St. For info call 826-9988.

7 p.m.: Senior dance; bring snacks. Dance at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall.

7 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2591 Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post, 121 S. Ohio Ave.

7 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2591, VFW Post, 121 S. Ohio Ave.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Al Anon Group, at 517 S. LaFayette, 826-9608. Meeting is open to all; non-smoking.

FRIDAY

Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Prayer for the Nation at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.

6 p.m.: Warsaw Marine Corps League Leathernecks, 607 E. Jefferson St. in Warsaw.

7 p.m.: Senior dance at the Sedalia Senior Center, 321 S. Washington Ave. Admission is $5 per person.

SATURDAY

8 to 11 a.m.: All-you-can-eat breakfast American Legion Post 642, 2016 W. Main St. The cost is $6.

8 a.m.: Pettis County Democrat Breakfast Club, Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.

8 a.m.: United Methodist Men, at Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.

10 a.m.: Fair City Garden Club, in the downstairs meeting room, at Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St. New members welcome.

10 a.m.: Overeaters Anonymous, John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St. For a ride, call 829-2527.

10 a.m.: Valley of Hope Support Group for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren meeting at Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave.

7:30 p.m.: Diamond B’s Square Dance, ABC Building, 200 W. Fourth St.; for more information call Billie Jean, Taw 287-1443.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, meets Wednesday through Saturday; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 826-9608. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

SUNDAY

7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12×12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St., 829-2527.

7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.