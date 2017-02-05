New Smith-Cotton program offers medical field insight

Before 2016 ended, Smith-Cotton High School introduced HOSA, a program for students to get an overall idea of what they would want to do after high school.

Science teacher Kelsey Stuart, one of the club’s advisers, said: “HOSA started because administration wants a Project Lead the Way medical program and this is part of it. HOSA stands for Health Occupations Students of America, so the purpose is to expose students to careers in the field and to volunteer in the field.”

Science teacher Jennifer Woolery also is a HOSA adviser.

“HOSA has excellent opportunities to see health care opportunities in the community,” she said.

There are 45 students in the program and 10 national members who are going to compete at state competitions in March at Rolla.

“Every month there is a different theme for the students and we have guest speakers come in to talk to them about that theme,” Stuart said. “For the month of January the theme was Alzheimer’s.”

Stuart also said HOSA has a panel of officers who help plan events for the chapter members. The program takes the students on trips to the hospital and nursing homes.

Makenna Steger, a junior and the president-elect of HOSA, said she helps out by contacting businesses for trips. She also said she watches the president, Mikayla Gear, so she can prepare herself to become president next year. Steger is interested to going into the medical field but still does not know what she wants to become later on.

“HOSA is pretty cool because I see jobs that might be interesting,” she said. “I hope the program keeps getting bigger because you learn about different job fields you might fit into.”

Stuart said, “HOSA is a neat program that goes over jobs and it covers a quarter of the careers in Missouri.”

Woolery said HOSA helps students look at possible future career aspects including class aid, time and money. “Learning about the career paths might change their minds,” she said.

Both advisers agreed that HOSA narrows down the careers for the students so they are able to focus on what they want to study after high school and it helps them understand why medical procedures happen the way they do.

In January, HOSA took a field trip to Bothwell Regional Health Center and members worked on their “Deck the Gym” booth. In February, they will be working on their Heart Healthy workshop.

The program will be recruiting members next fall. All applicants must meet requirements for membership: cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 grading scale or a 8.0 on a 11.0 grading scale, 90 percent attendance, and they must attend 90 percent of HOSA meetings and 75 percent of HOSA activities.

Woolery and Stuart said they are both looking forward to the program’s success and how their first state competitions turn out.

ROOKIE REPORTERS Smith-Cotton High School journalism students, in conjunction with the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri-Columbia, will report and write local stories for publication in the Sedalia Democrat throughout the school year. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Tiger.Badge_-1.jpg ROOKIE REPORTERS Smith-Cotton High School journalism students, in conjunction with the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri-Columbia, will report and write local stories for publication in the Sedalia Democrat throughout the school year. Senior Hannah Staus and other members of Smith-Cotton High School’s HOSA chapter recently visited Dr. Jared Engles, an S-C alumnus, at Bothwell Regional Medical Center. Engles is an anesthesiologist and talked to the students about medical school and his role at Bothwell. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_HOSAFieldTrip2-1.jpg Senior Hannah Staus and other members of Smith-Cotton High School’s HOSA chapter recently visited Dr. Jared Engles, an S-C alumnus, at Bothwell Regional Medical Center. Engles is an anesthesiologist and talked to the students about medical school and his role at Bothwell.

By Blanca Castro Smith-Cotton High School

Blanca Castro is a student at Smith-Cotton High School.

