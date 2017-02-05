2017 Ag Expo ends with good show

Bart Brackman, one of four owners of LAG Industries LLC in La Monte, disassembles a panel display at the close of the two-day 2017 Ag Expo Saturday afternoon on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Brackman said the company sells livestock panels and equipment. He added that the Ag Expo was a “good” show this year. The annual event is sponsored by the Central Missouri Ag Club.

Kyle Jones, co-owner of Jones Brothers Agri Service in La Monte, watches his daughter Amelia Jones play inside a cattle chute at his vendor booth during the 2017 Ag Expo Saturday inside the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Jones said the business specializes in feed, livestock equipment, seed and trailers.

Buddy the Tyson Chicken was on hand to entertain patrons Friday at the 2017 Ag Expo.

Patrons from around Missouri view the many exhibits at the Ag Expo on Friday. The Ag Expo continues Saturday in the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.

Ginny Zinck, of Sedalia, stands with her vendor booth for her business, JW Creations, Friday afternoon at the 2017 Ag Expo.

Patty Wood, left, and Suzette Carter help sell prime rib sandwiches, hamburgers and cheeseburgers to hungry patrons at the Ag Expo Friday. The food was prepared with beef from the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.