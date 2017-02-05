Sedalia City Council to discuss Sedalia Regional Airport projects

The Sedalia City Council will be reviewing two MoDOT grants for projects at the Sedalia Regional Airport during tonight’s meeting.

Council will be reviewing three ordinances relating to airport construction.

First is an ordinance approving and accepting a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for design apron construction and north hangar expansion at the Sedalia Regional Airport. The MoDOT grant is for $104,085 and the city’s match is $11,565.

The next is an ordinance approving and accepting a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Runway 5/23 study, airport layout plan update and environmental assessment for runway improvements at the Sedalia Regional Airport. The grant is for $108,090 with a city match of $12,010.

Council will also discuss a current airport project by reviewing a change order from Emery Sapp & Sons for $1,408.89 for the taxiway construction project at the Sedalia Regional Airport.

During the meeting Mayor Stephen Galliher will present a service award to Senior Equipment Operator Brandon Hill of the Sanitation Department for five years of service.

During the meeting council will also:

• Review an ordinance amending Section 8-181 of the Fee Schedule of the Code of Ordinances by establishing various fees at the Sedalia Animal Shelter. These fees are recommended by the Animal Shelter Board.

• Review an ordinance amending Ordinance N. 10340 by approving and accepting a new agreement with Thompson Hills Animal Clinic for veterinary services for the Sedalia Animal Shelter. According to information in the meeting packet, this new agreement is necessary because of new ownership at the clinic, but it is essentially the same agreement and terms as the current agreement.

• Review an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 9940 relating to amending an existing classification and job description for Animal Services Manager for the Police Department (from exempt to non-exempt). According to the meeting packet, this is proposed due to recent federal regulations and by changing the position to non-exempt the manager has an opportunity to earn overtime pay.

• Review an ordinance amending Appendix A of the Personnel Regulations Manual pertaining to FLSA Exempt Employee Classification List (removing Animal Shelter Manager from exempt status).

• Review a records destruction request from the Police Department Administrative Services Bureau.

• Review an ordinance amending Sections 28-50 and 28-51 of the Code of Ordinances adopting revisions to Section 504 of the Federal Rehabilitation Act Policy. According to the meeting packet, this is required in order to proceed with planned local Community Development Block Grant applications with which the city is assisting.

• Review an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 9940 relating to amending an existing classification and job description for Building Maintenance Supervisor for the Building Maintenance Department. According to the meeting packet, this is a planned internal reorganization within the department.

• Review Change Order No. 1 from Poort Excavating for $21,629.20 for the Storm Drainage Improvements Project — Project Areas 18A, 18B and 20. According to the meeting packet, this is related to work located at West 20th Street and Warren Avenue, but the total cost will still be under budget.

• Review an ordinance amending Section 5.4(G), Paragraph 2 of the Personnel Regulations relating to step increases applicable to certain employee classifications. According to the meeting packet, this is related to the public safety pay plan and further clarification.

The Sedalia City Council pre-meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room with the regular meeting immediately following at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave. For more information, call 827-3000.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Sedalia-city-seal-1-.jpg