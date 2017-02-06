Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation hosts pro pianist

Smiles, giggles, dancing and silent film reenactments kept children at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Sedalia busy during a special interactive performance Monday morning by renowned professional ragtime pianist Frederick Hodges.

Hodges, of San Francisco, is this year’s artist-in-residence for the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation. St. Paul’s was the first stop in a week-long performance schedule featuring 11 different area schools. Hodges will also play accompaniment for a silent film event Thursday evening at the Hayden Liberty Center for the Arts in downtown Sedalia.

“I’ll be accompanying the wonderful silent film called ‘Girl Shy,’ by Harold Lloyd,” he told the Democrat before his performance. “That’s going to be a lot of fun.’

Hodges began taking piano lessons in first grade and began playing ragtime in second grade. His interest in silent films also began early.

“When I was a child for Christmas, I was given a little projector,” he said. “It came with some silent movies, Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy. But, it was all silent, so I just started playing the piano along with it. I was like 10, and somehow it turned into a career.”

Hodges added that he now travels all over the country playing at silent film festivals.

“In the Bay area, where I live there is an actual silent film theatre,” he added. “So, I work there. They show silent movies every Saturday night but they have several pianists they work with, and I’m so busy that I’m there usually twice a month.”

He noted that he never expected to become a professional pianist.

“I had wonderful piano teachers who wanted me to become a concert pianist,” Hodges said. “So, that was my original goal. When I was about 20 I thought ‘what are the chances that I’m going to be one of the lucky five pianists in the world who makes money at it?’

“So, I gave it up for awhile, and while I was in college I got a job playing the piano with the dance orchestra,” he added. “I played 1920s dance music and it turned into a big career. Despite my thought that I couldn’t make a living at it, I did.”

Hodges plays ragtime and music of the 1920s and ’30s and he’s performed at the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival for 11 or 12 years.

On Monday at St. Paul’s, Hodges delighted students by interacting with them. Hodges told the children that ragtime began in Sedalia and that it comes from diverse sources, one being march music. To illustrate this he selected six students and had them march down the aisle as he played.

He added that ragtime also incorporates European polka music and he asked for four students to help him illustrate. As he played a polka on the piano four students held hands and danced in a circle.

For the third element of ragtime Hodges noted that American blues music is fundamental in its style. He selected a student to help him sing “I’ve got the Sedalia blues,” for the audience.

Adding to the smiles Hodges also had some students act out a silent film as he played the piano, and he asked the crowd what types of pets they had at home. To add to the humor he played the rag “Aba Daba Honeymoon” about a “monkey who fell in love with a baboon and got married.”

To conclude his concert Hodges played the “Lion Tamer Rag,” telling the students he knew five rags about pandas, 12 about cats, one about a snake and 12 about chipmunks.

Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation President Kathleen Boswell told the children that Hodges didn’t need sheet music to play his performance.

“Music is in his head and in his fingers,” she said.

Hodges will be visiting area schools this week as the Scott Joplin artist-in-residence and he will give a special live performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for the silent film event “Girl Shy” at the Hayden Liberty Center for the Arts. Tickets are available at LCAA, 111 W. Fifth St., by calling 827-3228, via email at info@lcaasedalia.com, or at www.lcaasedalia.com. Tickets will also be available the night of the show.

Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation Artist-in-Residence Frederick Hodges, of San Francisco, receives giggles from students of St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Sedalia Monday morning. Hodges gave a ragtime concert inside St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for students and told them he would play a rag about a monkey who married a baboon called “Aba Daba Honeymoon.” http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020717ScottJopinArtist-1-1.jpg Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation Artist-in-Residence Frederick Hodges, of San Francisco, receives giggles from students of St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Sedalia Monday morning. Hodges gave a ragtime concert inside St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for students and told them he would play a rag about a monkey who married a baboon called “Aba Daba Honeymoon.” Faith Bemiss | Democrat Pianist Frederick Hodges, Scott Joplin artist-in-residence, plays a polka-style tune as students demonstrate a “polka” dance Monday morning St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Hodges told the students that ragtime has components from march style music, European polkas and American blues. St. Paul’s was the first stop in a week-long residency that will take Hodges to 11 different area schools. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020717ScottJopinArtist-2-1.jpg Pianist Frederick Hodges, Scott Joplin artist-in-residence, plays a polka-style tune as students demonstrate a “polka” dance Monday morning St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Hodges told the students that ragtime has components from march style music, European polkas and American blues. St. Paul’s was the first stop in a week-long residency that will take Hodges to 11 different area schools. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Scott Joplin Artist-in-Residence Frederick Hodges challenged St. Paul’s students to see if they could play the piano faster than him Monday morning. Hodges, a professional pianist, said he began playing the piano in first grade, ragtime in second grade and still practices seven hours a day. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020717ScottJopinArtist-3-1.jpg Scott Joplin Artist-in-Residence Frederick Hodges challenged St. Paul’s students to see if they could play the piano faster than him Monday morning. Hodges, a professional pianist, said he began playing the piano in first grade, ragtime in second grade and still practices seven hours a day. Faith Bemiss | Democrat St. Paul’s Lutheran School students march up the aisle of St. Paul’s Church as Frederick Hodges, the Scott Joplin artist-in-residence, plays a march tune Monday morning. After his interactive concert at St. Paul’s, Hodges planned to perform for students at Skyline Elementary School. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020717ScottJopinArtist-4-1.jpg St. Paul’s Lutheran School students march up the aisle of St. Paul’s Church as Frederick Hodges, the Scott Joplin artist-in-residence, plays a march tune Monday morning. After his interactive concert at St. Paul’s, Hodges planned to perform for students at Skyline Elementary School. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

By Faith Bemiss fbemiss@sedaliademocrat.com

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

