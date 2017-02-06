A ‘classic’ choir show

Smith-Cotton High School’s show choir, Broadway Velocity, performs “Hey Everybody!” Saturday afternoon in the Heckart Performing Arts Center, during the Smith-Cotton Show Me Classic. The show choir competition, that began at 7:15 a.m., was hosted by S-C and brought in choirs from Missouri and Kansas. Award winners were announced in ceremonies at 11:15 p.m. that evening. The event is a major fundraiser for the SCHS music department.

Atchison High School’s show choir, Adrenaline, of Atchison, Kansas, performs Saturday at the Show Me Classic hosted at SCHS. The group performed several selections including “Black Roses,” “Talking to the Moon,” and “Mug Shot.”

Performing the song “Geronimo” Harrisonville High School’s show choir, Forefront, gets into the groove during the Show Me Classic in SCHS’s Heckart Center Saturday afternoon. Forefornt’s songs also included “Step 1” and “Touch the Sky.”

SCHS’s show choir Cabaret, an all female choir, performed several pieces, Saturday at the Show Me Classic, including “Sharp Dressed Man,” “American Woman,” “If I were a Boy,” and “I feel Like a Woman.”