Pettis County Public Administrator hosts Helping Hearts fundraiser

Valentine’s Day may be a celebration of loved ones, but Pettis County Public Administrator Charli Ackerman is asking citizens to think of supporting those in need this February.

February marks Ackerman’s 14th annual Helping Hearts fundraiser, which helps pay for her clients’ expenses that may not be covered by grants or government funding. As a public administrator, Ackerman acts as a guardian for court-appointed residents, many who are either elderly or have a mental disability and most have no family who can care for them.

“(The Helping Hearts Fund) is a monetary fund people can donate to for me to utilize for my clients, my wards, for things their money won’t buy, necessary things,” Ackerman explained. “I use it for co-pays for medications that Medicaid/Medicare won’t pay sometimes, groceries, many times when I put someone in a new rental, they might have the money for the rent but they don’t have the deposit money. I use it for co-pays for medical bills, office visits. Last year I purchased three burial plans for three of my elderly folks in nursing homes.”

Ackerman makes sure her clients have what they need when it comes to food, clothing, housing and medical care. She said many of the people she is responsible for have receive assistance from Social Security, disability or Medicaid/Medicare and very limited funds.

The fundraiser began as a scarf, hat and gloves collection during the Christmas season. Ackerman said the Christmas tree holding the donations “almost fell over” due to so many items, so the next year she changed it to a monetary fundraiser, as sometimes it can be hard to find additional resources for her clients. The change to February worked well with the name, Helping Hearts Fund, and so it has been a Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser ever since.

“This is the time I do the fundraiser, but anyone is certainly welcome to donate any time during the year to this fund,” Ackerman noted. “I have one anonymous donor that comes in a couple times a year and donates. She’s a very generous, lovely lady. There’s several other people who come in throughout the year.”

Ackerman makes the first donation each year during the February campaign. The Helping Hearts display located just outside her office includes three hearts for her son and each of her parents. Anyone who donates during February can add their own heart to the display, making their donation in memory or in honor of a loved one. Some donors choose to remain anonymous.

“There is no donation too small — I get any amount, I get donations from $1 to many hundreds from donors,” Ackerman said. “I’m just always appreciative to the community for their support for these folks.”

To donate, visit Ackerman’s office on the first floor of the Pettis County Courthouse, Suite 104, or mail a donation to Public Administrator’s Office, 415 S. Ohio Ave., Suite 104, Sedalia, Missouri 65301.

Pettis County Public Administrator Charli Ackerman stands next to the Helping Hearts display outside her office in the Pettis County Courthouse, which is part of her annual February fundraiser to gain funds for her clients. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020717HelpingHeartsFund.jpg Pettis County Public Administrator Charli Ackerman stands next to the Helping Hearts display outside her office in the Pettis County Courthouse, which is part of her annual February fundraiser to gain funds for her clients. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Three hearts, in honor of Pettis County Public Administrator Charli Ackerman’s son and parents, are seen Friday morning on the Helping Hearts display. Ackerman said she makes the first donation to the Helping Hearts fundraiser each February and makes it in memory of her parents and son. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020717HelpingHeartsFund2.jpg Three hearts, in honor of Pettis County Public Administrator Charli Ackerman’s son and parents, are seen Friday morning on the Helping Hearts display. Ackerman said she makes the first donation to the Helping Hearts fundraiser each February and makes it in memory of her parents and son. Nicole Cooke | Democrat

By Nicole Cooke ncooke@sedaliademocrat.com

