Sedalia City Council tables Sedalia Regional Airport discussion

Discussion on possible projects at the Sedalia Regional Airport has been postponed to a later meeting after the Sedalia City Council tabled two items during Monday night’s meeting.

Council was set to review two ordinances related to airport projects Monday night, but at the recommendation of City Administrator Gary Edwards and Airport Manager John Evans, council chose to table the items until the Feb. 27 work session, which will be solely focused on the Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget.

“There’s a significant commitment by the city if you approve this,” Edwards said. “Yes, we’re talking about a match total for both items a little over $20,000, but that’s just the design work for both items. The construction work would come later and those numbers are fairly high. That’s what we want to take to the work session on (Feb.) 27th, directly related to the budget.”

The first ordinance was for approving and accepting a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for design apron construction and north hangar expansion at the airport. The MoDOT grant is for $104,085 and the city’s match is $11,565.

The next was an ordinance approving and accepting a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for a Runway 5/23 study, airport layout plan update and environmental assessment for runway improvements at the airport. The grant is for $108,090 with a city match of $12,010.

The upcoming fiscal year would most likely include the design work, if approved by council, with construction slated for 2019 or 2020, Evans and Edwards explained.

Evans added that these projects are included in the airport’s master plan that council agreed to six years ago, but that he wants to be able to discuss it further at the work session.

Related to a different project, council did approve a change order from Emery Sapp & Sons for $1,408.89 for the taxiway construction project at the Sedalia Regional Airport.

During the meeting council also:

• Approved an ordinance amending Section 8-181 of the Fee Schedule of the Code of Ordinances by establishing various fees at the Sedalia Animal Shelter. These are new fees are recommended by the Animal Shelter Board.

• Approved an ordinance amending Ordinance N. 10340 by approving and accepting a new agreement with Thompson Hills Animal Clinic for veterinary services for the Sedalia Animal Shelter.

• Approved an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 9940 relating to amending an existing classification and job description for Animal Services Manager for the Police Department (from exempt to non-exempt).

• Approved an ordinance amending Appendix A of the Personnel Regulations Manual pertaining to FLSA Exempt Employee Classification List (removing Animal Shelter Manager from exempt status).

• Approved a records destruction request from the Police Department Administrative Services Bureau.

• Approved an ordinance amending Sections 28-50 and 28-51 of the Code of Ordinances adopting revisions to Section 504 of the Federal Rehabilitation Act Policy.

• Approved an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 9940 relating to amending an existing classification and job description for Building Maintenance Supervisor for the Building Maintenance Department.

• Approved Change Order No. 1 from Poort Excavating for $21,629.20 for the Storm Drainage Improvements Project — Project Areas 18A, 18B and 20. According to information in the meeting packet, this is related to work located at West 20th Street and Warren Avenue, but the total cost will still be under budget.

“There was some curb and guttering, but what happened was they had to tear out additional curb and gutter because when they actually dug into the underground area, there were additional utilities that were not marked anywhere on the easement, so it required additional digging,” Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey said.

• Approved an ordinance amending Section 5.4(G), Paragraph 2 of the Personnel Regulations relating to step increases applicable to certain employee classifications.

All members were present.

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

