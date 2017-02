2017 Show-Me Bike Show Results

Class 1 – Sportster – first place, Mark and Stormey Allen, Sedalia; second place, Daniel Monath, Pleasant Hill.

Class 2 – Harley Rubber Mount Stock – first place Larry Parker II, St. Roberts; second place, Matt Long, Smithton.

Class 3 – Harley Softtail Stock – first place, Pete Robledo, Waynesville; second place, Aaron Vincent, Green Ridge.

Class 4 – Harley Cruiser Mild Custom – first place, Ron Mock, Sedalia; second place, Dana Griffith, Sedalia; third place, Mitch Caponetto, Oak Grove.

Class 5 – Sport Dresser Stock – first place, Barry Acord, Sedalia; second place, Dustin Tracy, Warrensburg; third place, Larry Koeller, Sedalia; fourth place, Robb Cross, Cole Camp.

Class 6 – Sport Dresser Mild Custom – first place, Howard Booe, Jefferson City; second place, Klinginsmith Body Shop, Independence; third place, Clayton Goldsmith, Windsor.

Class 7 – Dresser Stock All Brands – first place, Dave Kehoe, Sedalia; second place, Smitty, Sedalia.

Class 8 – Dresser Mild Custom (All Brands) – first place, Toby Gray, Columbia.

Class 9 – Bobber – first place, John Luce, Springfield; second place, Travis Dowler, Sedalia; honorable mention, Wes Dunkin, Sedalia.

Class 10 – Metric & European – first place, Paul Oswald, Otterville; second place, Dena Matthews, Sedalia.

Class 11 – Sport Bike/V-Rod – first place, Jason Bias, Columbia; second place, Nicole Walsh, Warrensburg.

Class 12 – Lady Class – first place, Becky Heffern, Kearney; second place, Susie Koeller, Sedalia; third place, Julie Naylor, Sedalia.

Class 13 – Trike/Side Card – first place, Tim Wheeler, Sedalia.

Class 14 – Vintage 1990-1985/V-Twin – first place, Paul White, Sedalia; second place, Bobby Styles, Lake Ozark; third place, Chris and Jackson Davenport, Green Ridge; honorable mention, Jim Hayworth, Sedalia.

Class 15 – Vintage 1990-1985 – first place, Woody Simpson, Freeman; second place, Mark and Stormey Allen, Sedalia; honorable mention, Mark Allen, Sedalia.

Class 16 – Production Custom Harley CVO – first place, Chance Harris, Independence; second place, Dave Meads.

Class 17 – Special Construction – first place, Park Denny, Sedalia; second place, Gavin Arnold, Malta Bend; third place, Zach Monath, Sedalia; honorable mention, Larry Brooks, Sedalia.

Class 19 – Rat Class – first place, Mike Green, Sedalia; second place, Dan Mahnken, Sedalia.

Best of Show – John Benscoter, Sedalia.

People peruse a wide array of motorcycles, including this 2001 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard, at the Show-Me Bike Show hosted Saturday inside the Ag Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The show is hosted each year by the Sedalia Motorcycle Association. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020617BikeShow-1-1.jpg People peruse a wide array of motorcycles, including this 2001 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard, at the Show-Me Bike Show hosted Saturday inside the Ag Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The show is hosted each year by the Sedalia Motorcycle Association. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

Release courtesy of Sedalia Motorcycle Association

