Green Ridge man seriously hurt in accident

A Green Ridge man sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a tractor accident at 5:35 p.m. Friday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Cleora M. Sicht, 60, of Green Ridge, was driving a tractor east in the 32000 block of state Route 127. As she was backing up, she struck a pedestrian, Quintin K. Hansel, 21.

Hansel was taken by Life Flight to University Hospital in Columbia for his injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

