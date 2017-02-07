Windsor man arrested for DWI

A Windsor man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in Henry County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Zachary T. Foreman, 22, was driving east on state Route 52, three-tenths of a mile east of NE 981 Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned. Foreman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Foreman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

He was also arrested on a charge of careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

