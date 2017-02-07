Woman injured in Johnson County crash

An Overland Park, Kansas, woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Elizabeth K. Brown, 18, was driving west on U.S. Highway 50 at NW 1201 Road when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Brown, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Lee’s Summit Medical Center with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

