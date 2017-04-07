Child Safe of Central Missouri working to protect children

For the month of April, there are 451 pinwheels on the Pettis County Courthouse lawn, shiny and blowing in the spring breeze. They represent the 451 children served by Child Safe of Central Missouri over the last year, and the hope from a community for those children to have a happy and healthy childhood.

Child Safe serves children who are alleged victims of severe physical or sexual abuse, and provides advocacy for their non-offending family members. They also work with children that witness violence or abuse or may be exploited. The nonprofit organization, one of 15 Children’s Advocacy Centers in Missouri, is located in Sedalia and serves 13 counties — Benton, Carroll, Chariton, Henry, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Morgan, Moniteau, Pettis, Saline, Hickory and Cooper.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Friday afternoon Mayor Stephen Galliher and Presiding Commissioner David Dick issued a proclamation at the Pettis County Courthouse. Students from Northwest Elementary and Sedalia Middle School helped create Child Safe’s pinwheel garden, the symbol of child abuse prevention.

During her remarks, Child Safe Executive Director Kim Allen said those pinwheels represent what everyone wants for children — hope, health and happiness.

“(The pinwheels) are recognizing every child’s story is important,” she told the Democrat during an interview Thursday.

Of those 451 child victims in Fiscal Year 2016, 335 were age 12 or younger, according to information from Child Safe. Allen said it’s important to realize the stereotype of a male suspect who is unknown to the abuse victim is largely untrue. Most victims know their alleged male or female perpetrator — 316 of the FY16 perpetrators were family members, and another 214 were known to the victim but not related. Only 22 were listed as unknown relationship, unknown name or no disclosure.

A team effort

Each of Child Safe’s 13 counties has a multi-disciplinary team in place that includes a Children’s Division investigator, a member of the law enforcement agency responsible for the case, a forensic interviewer, an advocate, a mental health professional and medical professionals. Child Safe is a central location for the team to meet and helps coordinate each step of the process.

There are a number of reasons having a multi-disciplinary team is effective in these types of cases, Allen said. It makes the most economic sense, but more importantly, it means the child only has to tell their traumatic story once, in most cases.

Interviews between the child and the forensic interviewer are taped, with a copy provided to law enforcement and to the prosecutor. An upcoming article will offer more information about the forensic interviews.

Preventing the child from reliving that trauma over and over in court or multiple investigative interviews means long-term mental health benefits, Allen said.

“It’s been proven that the more you have to talk about it, that it can really cause additional scarring and trauma for the child,” she said. “… The model is really set up to do what is best for the child and we know the least amount they have to talk about it, particularly in a non-therapeutic environment, because a therapist is going to talk to a child totally different than a forensic interviewer. They are operating as a non-biased person who is sensitive to children and to how children communicate.”

The investigator, law enforcement, interviewer and advocate help with the first part of the process, which is the initial interview. Then the medical and mental health professionals help the child and family deal with the trauma, and in some cases they even help “move the case forward,” Allen said.

Child Safe recently added its own therapists, although they work in a separate building due to lack of space in its 102 E. 10th St. facility — a house, which Allen said was utilized on purpose to make children feel more at home during interviews. An upcoming article will offer more information about the therapists.

Children first

Allen said Child Safe’s focus is always “children first.” Beyond the no-pressure interview setting, that means anything from making sure the child and family have the essentials at home if the situation requires them to move, or as simple as giving them a little extra time to finish their cookie before an interview, as advocate Amanda Johnson told visitors during Thursday’s open house.

“I can’t imagine how difficult it is, how brave you’d have to be to talk about that (abuse),” Allen said. “… We’re very cognizant to put the child first.”

Child Safe works with families from the beginning of a case to its resolution, and sometimes even beyond, checking to make sure the family is coping well. Allen said they help connect families with resources and educate them about all stages of the process, even what to expect from their child’s behavior.

“We meet the family where they are and figure out the best way to help and restore that childhood hope,” Allen said.

‘Trust your gut’

When it comes to what the community can do, Allen said it’s pretty simple — “trust your gut.”

“If they have a reasonable concern they feel this child may be in some kind of danger, they just need to report and let the investigators figure it out,” Allen said.

Signs to be aware of include depression, anxiety, behavioral change, crying/clinging to parents, nightmares/changes in sleep patterns, lying, sexually inappropriate behavior, attention seeking, unexplained headaches, stomach aches, vomiting, fainting or blackouts, and loss of weight or appetite, among others.

Allen noted that while she encourages people to report unusual signs or suspicious activity, they should not intervene in a possible abuse situation or confront the alleged suspect.

She said people can also help to create a community that supports victims of abuse. She acknowledged there is a stigma around abuse and getting help instead of solving it within the family. At some point, she said, people have to decide who they are really protecting.

“We’ve got to talk about it, we’ve got to have these conversations,” Allen said. “… We need to have strong communities, faith communities, school communities that offer these families support. … We’re not going to put a real dent in child abuse until we talk about it.”

If you think a child is being abused or neglected, call the hotline at 1-800-392-3738. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911.

There are several events and fundraisers this month to benefit Child Safe. To learn about those events or for more information, visit childsafehouse.org or Facebook.com/childsafehouse.

Sedalia Middle School students Lydia Tester, left, and Isabella Stringham place a pinwheel in the pinwheel garden in front of the Pettis County Courthouse during Friday’s proclamation ceremony for Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc. and Child Abuse Prevention Month. There are 451 pinwheels, representing the 451 children Child Safe helped in Fiscal Year 2016 in 11 counties. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD040817ChildSafe1.jpg Sedalia Middle School students Lydia Tester, left, and Isabella Stringham place a pinwheel in the pinwheel garden in front of the Pettis County Courthouse during Friday’s proclamation ceremony for Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc. and Child Abuse Prevention Month. There are 451 pinwheels, representing the 451 children Child Safe helped in Fiscal Year 2016 in 11 counties. Photos by Nicole Cooke | Democrat From left, Karli Smith, Maddie Willmuth, Kit Shane and Jenesis May listen as Mollie Sims reads her portion of the list of 451 names during Friday’s proclamation ceremony for Child Safe. The five Northwest Elementary students took turns reading the first names of the 451 children helped by Child Safe last year as other students created the pinwheel garden. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD040817ChildSafe2.jpg From left, Karli Smith, Maddie Willmuth, Kit Shane and Jenesis May listen as Mollie Sims reads her portion of the list of 451 names during Friday’s proclamation ceremony for Child Safe. The five Northwest Elementary students took turns reading the first names of the 451 children helped by Child Safe last year as other students created the pinwheel garden. Photos by Nicole Cooke | Democrat Laura Turner, an intern with Child Safe, hands another pinwheel to Northwest Elementary student Zoe Richardson to be placed in the pinwheel garden. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD040817ChildSafe3.jpg Laura Turner, an intern with Child Safe, hands another pinwheel to Northwest Elementary student Zoe Richardson to be placed in the pinwheel garden. Photos by Nicole Cooke | Democrat Karli Smith, left, and Jenesis May, fifth graders at Northwest Elementary, place some of the last pinwheels in the garden Friday afternoon once they finished reading the list of names. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD040817ChildSafe4.jpg Karli Smith, left, and Jenesis May, fifth graders at Northwest Elementary, place some of the last pinwheels in the garden Friday afternoon once they finished reading the list of names. Photos by Nicole Cooke | Democrat

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

