A weekend of egg hunts

Brenno Da Silva, 7, and Wesley Da Silva crack open plastic eggs to check out Brenno’s prizes after the egg hunt hosted by Sedalia Parks and Recreation on Saturday in Liberty Park. Hundreds of kids participated in the egg hunt, which was divided by age group. Parks and Rec also hosted a Flashlight Egg Hunt on Friday night.

Ahlera Dawson, 4, searches for more eggs to grab during Saturday morning’s egg hunt at Liberty Park. The event was a mad dash as the horn sounded at 10 a.m., lasting only minutes before all the eggs were found.

The Easter Bunny makes shy 3-year-old Jayden Bisker feel a little more at ease with a hug before posing for a photo. Bisker was all smiles for the photo after she got her bunny hug.

Sasha, left, and Daisy sniff to see what their owner, Alyssa Weikal, has found inside one of the plastic eggs hidden at the Clover Dell dog park for Saturday afternoon’s Paws in the Park egg hunt. Hundreds of eggs containing dog treats or a coupon for grand prizes were scattered throughout the dog park.

Rocky eats the treat inside the plastic egg he found after he managed to crack it open himself during Saturday afternoon’s egg hunt at the Clover Dell dog park. The event was free but donations were collected for the Sedalia Animal Shelter.

Allison Sterling laughs as her dog Rocky manages to open one of the plastic eggs himself during Saturday’s egg hunt. While the hunt didn’t last long, the dogs were more concerned with eating each treat as they went, rather than racing to find more eggs with their owners.

Brenno Da Silva, 7, and Wesley Da Silva crack open plastic eggs to check out Brenno’s prizes after the egg hunt hosted by Sedalia Parks and Recreation on Saturday in Liberty Park. Hundreds of kids participated in the egg hunt, which was divided by age group. Parks and Rec also hosted a Flashlight Egg Hunt on Friday night. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD041017EggHunts1.jpg Brenno Da Silva, 7, and Wesley Da Silva crack open plastic eggs to check out Brenno’s prizes after the egg hunt hosted by Sedalia Parks and Recreation on Saturday in Liberty Park. Hundreds of kids participated in the egg hunt, which was divided by age group. Parks and Rec also hosted a Flashlight Egg Hunt on Friday night. Photos by Nicole Cooke | Democrat Ahlera Dawson, 4, searches for more eggs to grab during Saturday morning’s egg hunt at Liberty Park. The event was a mad dash as the horn sounded at 10 a.m., lasting only minutes before all the eggs were found. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD041017EggHunts2.jpg Ahlera Dawson, 4, searches for more eggs to grab during Saturday morning’s egg hunt at Liberty Park. The event was a mad dash as the horn sounded at 10 a.m., lasting only minutes before all the eggs were found. Photos by Nicole Cooke | Democrat The Easter Bunny makes shy 3-year-old Jayden Bisker feel a little more at ease with a hug before posing for a photo. Bisker was all smiles for the photo after she got her bunny hug. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD041017EggHunts3.jpg The Easter Bunny makes shy 3-year-old Jayden Bisker feel a little more at ease with a hug before posing for a photo. Bisker was all smiles for the photo after she got her bunny hug. Photos by Nicole Cooke | Democrat Sasha, left, and Daisy sniff to see what their owner, Alyssa Weikal, has found inside one of the plastic eggs hidden at the Clover Dell dog park for Saturday afternoon’s Paws in the Park egg hunt. Hundreds of eggs containing dog treats or a coupon for grand prizes were scattered throughout the dog park. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD041017EggHunts4.jpg Sasha, left, and Daisy sniff to see what their owner, Alyssa Weikal, has found inside one of the plastic eggs hidden at the Clover Dell dog park for Saturday afternoon’s Paws in the Park egg hunt. Hundreds of eggs containing dog treats or a coupon for grand prizes were scattered throughout the dog park. Photos by Nicole Cooke | Democrat Rocky eats the treat inside the plastic egg he found after he managed to crack it open himself during Saturday afternoon’s egg hunt at the Clover Dell dog park. The event was free but donations were collected for the Sedalia Animal Shelter. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD041017EggHunts5.jpg Rocky eats the treat inside the plastic egg he found after he managed to crack it open himself during Saturday afternoon’s egg hunt at the Clover Dell dog park. The event was free but donations were collected for the Sedalia Animal Shelter. Photos by Nicole Cooke | Democrat Allison Sterling laughs as her dog Rocky manages to open one of the plastic eggs himself during Saturday’s egg hunt. While the hunt didn’t last long, the dogs were more concerned with eating each treat as they went, rather than racing to find more eggs with their owners. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD041017EggHunts6.jpg Allison Sterling laughs as her dog Rocky manages to open one of the plastic eggs himself during Saturday’s egg hunt. While the hunt didn’t last long, the dogs were more concerned with eating each treat as they went, rather than racing to find more eggs with their owners. Photos by Nicole Cooke | Democrat