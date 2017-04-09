Pettis County Fire District hosts chili supper

Pettis County Fire District Lt. Thomas Schmitt, left, and Firefighter Rachel Winfrey prepare to serve Firefighter Kenny Johnson afternoon during the annual chili supper fundraising event Saturday afternoon. PCFD planned to feed 600 people from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by 2:45 p.m. 400 people had been served.

Desserts were brought by members of PCFD for the annual chili supper Saturday. Part of the proceeds raised from the fundraising supper will go toward the Open Door Soup Kitchen and to also help area families during 2017. The meal was served at PCFD’s Central Station on Clarendon Road.