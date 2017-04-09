Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative students participate in ‘hunt’ for learning fun

With the official arrival of spring March 21, it appears many trees, plants and animals are awakening from their winter hibernation.

In fact, Thursday morning and afternoon students at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative went on a “bear hunt” in search of one such elusive animal.

The students were ready to go after spending time making items needed for their adventure including binoculars and learning what they would need to make their trek into the river, through the forest and through a snow storm before arriving at the bear’s cave.

“We use High Scope curriculum at the Co-op in which we build lessons upon the interests of our students,” said Mickaela Howell, ECSE Title I Blended teacher. “Since many of our students have shown an interest in fishing, hunting and bears, we decided to take our students on a bear hunt.”

The book “Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury provided the basis for the adventure.

“It’s a book based on adventure, sequencing and directionality,” Howell said. “It provides rich descriptive vocabulary and predictable text.

“We use this book for many purposes for the development of our students,” she added.” We focus on a student’s ability to pretend reading predictable books, sequence, and the use of expanded vocabulary to describe something with two or more words.”

The book, which is based on the Missouri Early Learning standards, also allows the teachers to target geometry and spatial sense through the investigation of positions and locations, including the ability to read maps, according to Howell.

“To find the bear, the children had to find a picture from the map throughout their journey,” Howell explained. “They walked through the grass, river, mud, forest, snow storm, and finally tip-toed into the cave.

“Once they found the bear, Miss Leslie (Tevis, ECSE Title I Blended teacher), the students quickly retreated back through each scene, finally getting back to the classroom,” Howell added. “All the while ‘the bear’ chased them.”

The students loved the bear hunt, especially when they recognized their teacher as the bear, Howell said.

Although Howell has coordinated the activity in previous years she said this year the staff tried to incorporate more visual motor skills for the students by providing more visual aids that were used to locate pictures from the map posted throughout the hallways.

“The best part of the project was seeing the children’s reactions to following the map and finding the bear,” Howell said. “We love our students and their excitement in learning is so wonderful to see.”

Students in the morning class at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative use their flashlights to help them look at a map while going on a bear hunt Thursday morning. The students had to use their spatial sense while traveling through snow storms, rivers, mud and other obstacles before arriving at the cave of the bear. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_tsd041017bearhunt1.jpg Students in the morning class at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative use their flashlights to help them look at a map while going on a bear hunt Thursday morning. The students had to use their spatial sense while traveling through snow storms, rivers, mud and other obstacles before arriving at the cave of the bear. Photos courtesy of Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative A pair of students at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative carefully study a map of the forest before deciding what direction to take while on a bear hunt. Both morning and afternoon classes took part in the adventure Thursday. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_tsd041017bearhunt2.jpg A pair of students at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative carefully study a map of the forest before deciding what direction to take while on a bear hunt. Both morning and afternoon classes took part in the adventure Thursday. Photos courtesy of Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative

By Hope Lecchi [email protected]

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484