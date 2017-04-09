Community calendar for April 10 to April 16

To have your event or meeting listed, send details to [email protected] or call 826-1000 ext. 1481.

MONDAY

10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.

10:30 p.m.: Be Forever Young, Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.

Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

3 p.m.: Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, (TOPS) Chapter 102, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

5 p.m.: Sedalia Public Library Board of Trustees, Public Library, 311 W. Third St.

6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery, a Bible-based twelve step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups. Meal and child care provided; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 827-4833.

6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.

6:10 p.m.: Daughters of Isabella for Rosary; meeting at 6:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.

6:30 p.m.: Memory Lane Foundation for Suicide Prevention Support Group Meetings at State Fair Community College. For building and room number please like our Facebook page or go to the website under the events tab or call, 596-5173.

6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International; Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Cole Camp Area Historical Society will host guest speaker Linda Browning at the Cole Camp Branch of Boonslick Regional Library. Browning will be speaking on the history of the Ionia area. All are invited to attend.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Chorale Rehearsal, rehearsal room 67 in the Stauffacher Center.

7 p.m.: Serenity Seekers Al-Anon, Ditzfeld Center 417 W. Pettis Ave., Sedalia Mo.

7:30 p.m.: BRHC Grief Support Group, Mondays, 601 E. 14th St.

7:30 p.m.: Windsor School Board, High School Library, 210 North St.

TUESDAY

6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

8 a.m.: Business Network International, at Heckart Family Center, 902 S. Ohio Ave.

Noon: Katy Trail Sedalia Inc. Call 826-6461 for location.

Noon: Sedalia Business Network meets at Colton’s Colton’s Steak House, 4101 W. Broadway Blvd.

Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Gambler’s Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.

1 p.m.: The Sedalia Senior Center free craft activity sponsored by WILS. A spot can be reserved for this activity by calling Brenda at 826-0713

3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.

5:30 p.m.: Diversified Community Outreach, True Vine Church of God in Christ, 600 N. Moniteau Ave.

6 p.m.: Women’s Democrat Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

6:30 p.m.: Animal FAIR, call for location, 826-5680.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Chapter of Right to Life, Boonslick Regional Library meeting room, 219 W. Third St.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Shrine Fun Kor, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1615 Elm Hills Blvd.

6:30 p.m.: Sedville Crazy Quilters Guild, Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave.

7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is recovery from co-dependence at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.; for more information call Barbra at 827-6522.

7 p.m.: Women of the Moose, Moose Lodge, 119 Winchester Ave.

7:30 p.m.: Sedalia Chapter No. 57, Order of the Eastern Star, Masonic temple, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

WEDNESDAY

10 to 11:30 a.m.: An Alzheimer’s Support Group at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Rd. For more information call 429-4657 or email [email protected]

10 a.m.: TOPS Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St.

11 a.m.: National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees Unit 42 for lunch; meeting at noon, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

4 to 7 p.m.: Knights of Columbus Council No. 831, Family Night Buffet; adults $8, and children 6 to 12 $4. Located at U.S. Highway 65 and Elm Hills Boulevard. The public is invited.

5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th St., 826-2788.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia RC Flyers, Central Missouri Electric, 2270 North U.S. Highway 65. Visitors welcome.

6:30 p.m.: West Central Beekeepers Association meeting in Room B of the Heckart Science and Allied Health Center on the campus of State Fair Community College.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Lodge 236, Sedalia Masonic Center, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

7:30 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care also meets at 7 p.m. Sunday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, meets Wednesday through Saturday; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 826-9608. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

THURSDAY

10 a.m.: Retired Masons, card playing, followed by contributive luncheon, Masonic lodge.

Noon: Friends of Boonslick Regional Library, downstairs meeting room at Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Loyal Rebekah Lodge No. 260 for lunch; 1:30 p.m. For meeting, lodge hall, 13th Street and Montgomery Avenue.

1:30 p.m.: Fair City Garden Club, in the downstairs meeting room, at Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

5:30 p.m.: Pettis County Republican Women will meet, for a light meal. Meeting will follow at the FCS Building, 2600 S. Limit Ave.

6 p.m.: The Place at the Lake, Benton County’s domestic and sexual violence abuse resource, monthly meeting, located at 201 E. Main St. in Lincoln; 24 hour hotline 1-866-347-9044; other information call, 660-547-2611.

6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 827-5555 for location.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club, Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Landlords Inc., Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave.

7 p.m.: Blind of Central Missouri, First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.

7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles 4286 in Lincoln.

7 p.m.: Hepatitis C Support Group, Pettis County Health Center, 911 E. 16th St.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St. For information call 826-9988.

7 p.m.: Senior dance; bring snacks. Dance at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall.

7 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2591 Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post, 121 S. Ohio Ave.

7 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2591 7 p.m., VFW Post, 121 S. Ohio Ave.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Al Anon Group, at 517 S. LaFayette, 826-9608, Thursdays. Meeting is open to all; non-smoking.

FRIDAY

Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms Noon, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Prayer for the Nation at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.

6 p.m.: Warsaw Marine Corps League Leathernecks, 607 E. Jefferson St. in Warsaw.

6:30 p.m.: Good Friday service, remembrance of Holy Week with The Lord’s Supper. Broadway Baptist Church, 2119 E. Broadway Blvd., 827-2448.

7 p.m.: Senior dance hosted at the Sedalia Senior Center, 321 S. Washington Ave. Admission is $5 per person.

SATURDAY

7 a.m.: VFW Post 2591, all-you-can-eat breakfast at 121 S. Ohio Ave. The event is open to the public; cost is $6 for adults; $3 for children 2 to 8; and under 2 free.

8 a.m.: First Christian Church Men’s Fellowship, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

1 p.m.: Missouri State Fair Bikers Against Child Abuse, American Paramedical Service classroom, 400B Industrial Road.

6 p.m.: Smith-Cotton Athletic Booster Club Bingo, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1375 Elm Hills Blvd.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, meets Wednesday through Saturday; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 826-9608. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

SUNDAY

7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12×12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; at 118 E. Main St., 829-2527.

7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care also meets at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.