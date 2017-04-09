Forest therapy guide hosts walk at Bothwell Park

On a day with sunny skies and balmy temperatures, several local people walked into the great outdoors for a different type of therapy, one that incorporated the elements of nature with the five senses.

On Saturday at Bothwell State Historic Site, Forest Therapy Guide Lindsee Godsey, of Ozark, encouraged her group of seven to explore the concepts of Shinrin Yoku, or forest bathing. She said they would be “checking out of the adult world for a few hours and getting into nature.” Godsey received her certification through the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy, which allows her to guide people in Shinrin Yoku.

Participants included Doug and Nina Freed, Irene Renauld and Alice Kiburz Townsend, all of Sedalia, Beth Kiburz, of Columbia, Mary Hamline, of Lincoln, and a Democrat reporter.

“My goal is to get everyone out of their thinking mind and into all of their senses,” Godsey said. “I’ll be utilizing a variety of techniques and invitations to get everyone to drop in, that’s what we call it. To drop into nature and drop into their senses, and experience nature with their senses, (and) kind of leave their grown-up responsibilities.”

Nina Freed said she wanted to participate because she had always admired the Japanese “sensibility” in the arts.

“You know in ceramics and the quietness of the rooms,” she said. “I thought this would be another way of looking at nature, not just the traditional. I’m sure I’ll see something that I wouldn’t see my own. So, if she can teach me how to do that I’m learning something new.”

Hamline noted she is a caregiver in Lincoln and she needed a break from her stressful job. She thought the walk would bring some quietness to her and reduce her stress level. While Renauld, a local yoga instructor, said the thought of Shinrin Yoku intrigued her because she had worked with Japanese yoga masters in the past.

Godsey gave the class several invitations during the forest therapy session with each having a council where participants could relate their feelings and experiences afterward.

“We’re not going very far,” Godsey told the group about the walking trail. “It’s not about covering distance.”

She noted that forest bathing is “getting completely immersed in nature.” Forest therapy has many benefits and can boast one’s mood, she added. It can regulate one’s circadian rhythm, it can lower cortisol or the body’s stress hormone and it can boost serotonin levels. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that is responsible for the feeling of happiness.

“There’s actually cells and compounds in the trees that are called phytoncides, and when you combine phytoncides with a low-stress environment it actually simulates the growth of natural killer cells,” she told the group. “Which bind with and kill tumors and disease in your body. So, it can actually boast your immune system as well.”

The first invitation extended by Godsey was “Pleasures of Presence.” Each participant sat on the ground in a circle with eyes closed, listening to sounds far away and near. They were asked to assign colors to the sounds, then each was asked to talk about what they heard. As each member of the group spoke they were excited to see a bald eagle leave from a tree and soar over them.

Godfrey then asked the class to travel down the Radiant Trail for the “What’s in Motion” invitation where they observed anything with movement.

Godsey told them to pay attention to their “body radar” and if they wanted to observe something off-trail that was acceptable.

The next invitation, “The Small Things,” encouraged the class to look for the smallest items in nature as they walked along a meadow. As the group readied for the invitation Kiburz Townsend remarked that a small, minute butterfly had landed on Doug Freed’s hand.

During this invitation, some participants found small blue flowers, otherwise unnoticed, and some saw the meadow grounds were alive with insect activity. After the invitation, Beth Kiburz noted she now realized everywhere she walked in the meadow, she was probably stepping on delicate flowers or insect life.

During the “Sit-Spot” invitation each member found a comfortable place to sit and observe nature for 10 minutes. Each used earplugs to drown out exterior noises.

“Find a place you are comfortable,” Godsey said.

She encouraged them to lay down on their backs and look at the sky or sit with their backs against a tree and concentrate on the senses of smell, sight and touch. With the absence of sound it was easy to notice the shadows of tree limbs moving over the grass, and see the grasses and meadow flowers move like ocean waves in the wind. One participant composed a poem in the silence.

At the conclusion of the forest walk Godsey made a ceremonial tea for the group cedar, red bud tree blossoms and dandelion flowers she picked during the session. She also used water from the well at Bothwell Lodge.

She encouraged the participants to “drink and think about their walk” as she read the poem “Wild Geese” by Mary Oliver.

“… Whoever you are, no matter how lonely, the world offers itself to your imagination, calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting — over and over announcing your place in the family of things.”

For more information about forest therapy contact Godsey, with Emerging Earth, at 417-824-4161 or at [email protected]

Irene Renauld meditates while on the Radiant Trail at Bothwell Lodge State Park on Saturday morning. Renauld was one of seven people participating in the forest walk given by Forest Therapy Guide Lindsee Godsey, of Ozark. The event coincided with local Arbor Day observations. Godsey received her certification through the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy, which allows her to guide people in Shinrin Yoku, or forest therapy. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD041017ForestWalk-1.jpg Irene Renauld meditates while on the Radiant Trail at Bothwell Lodge State Park on Saturday morning. Renauld was one of seven people participating in the forest walk given by Forest Therapy Guide Lindsee Godsey, of Ozark. The event coincided with local Arbor Day observations. Godsey received her certification through the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy, which allows her to guide people in Shinrin Yoku, or forest therapy. Photos by Faith Bemiss | Democrat A singing bowl belonging to Forest Therapy Guide Lindsee Godsey sits on a table at Bothwell Lodge State Park Saturday. Godsey used a small wooden mallet to strike the bowl, signaling for participates to gather around after they received invitations to look at nature. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD041017ForestWalk-2.jpg A singing bowl belonging to Forest Therapy Guide Lindsee Godsey sits on a table at Bothwell Lodge State Park Saturday. Godsey used a small wooden mallet to strike the bowl, signaling for participates to gather around after they received invitations to look at nature. Photos by Faith Bemiss | Democrat Forest Therapy Guide Lindsee Godsey picks cedar for a ceremonial tea to be used at the conclusion of Saturday’s forest walk at Bothwell Lodge State Park. To make the mild tea Godsey used cedar, red bud tree blossoms and dandelions. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD041017ForestWalk-3.jpg Forest Therapy Guide Lindsee Godsey picks cedar for a ceremonial tea to be used at the conclusion of Saturday’s forest walk at Bothwell Lodge State Park. To make the mild tea Godsey used cedar, red bud tree blossoms and dandelions. Photos by Faith Bemiss | Democrat Lindsee Godsey, left, forest therapy guide, waits for tea to brew for those participating in the Forest Walk Saturday afternoon. From left are Irene Renauld, Doug Freed, Nina Freed, Alice Kiburz Townsend, all of Sedalia, Mary Hamline, of Lincoln, and Beth Kiburz, of Columbia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD041017ForestWalk-4.jpg Lindsee Godsey, left, forest therapy guide, waits for tea to brew for those participating in the Forest Walk Saturday afternoon. From left are Irene Renauld, Doug Freed, Nina Freed, Alice Kiburz Townsend, all of Sedalia, Mary Hamline, of Lincoln, and Beth Kiburz, of Columbia. Photos by Faith Bemiss | Democrat A cup of natural tea made from cedar, red bud blossoms and dandelions waits to be served at the closure of the forest walk. Forest Therapy Guide Lindsee Godsey encouraged participates to “check out of the adult world for a few hours and get into nature.” http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD041017ForestWalk-5.jpg A cup of natural tea made from cedar, red bud blossoms and dandelions waits to be served at the closure of the forest walk. Forest Therapy Guide Lindsee Godsey encouraged participates to “check out of the adult world for a few hours and get into nature.” Photos by Faith Bemiss | Democrat

Forest walk promotes nature using senses

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

