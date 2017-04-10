Tipton teen hurt in accident

A Tipton teenager sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 11:16 p.m. Friday in Moniteau County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ashley D. Sullivan, 16, was driving south on state Route 87, three-tenths of a mile south of Moniteau Farm Road, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

Sullivan, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance District to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City for her injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

