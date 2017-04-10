Teen hurt in Saline County accident

A Columbia teenager was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:43 p.m. Friday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jordan L. Hilbert, 16, was driving west on Interstate 70 at the 67 mile-marker when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road. It returned to the road, overturned, traveled off the right side of the road and came to rest in an embankment.

Hilbert, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Sweet Springs Ambulance District to I-70 Community Hospital in Sweet Springs with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

