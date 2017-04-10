Posted on by

Missouri State Fair announces Red Dirt Country Night


Democrat Staff

This year’s Red Dirt Country Night will feature Casey Donahew, Wade Bowen and Mo Pitney.


Photo courtesy of Missouri State Fair

The Missouri State Fair has announced the lineup for the 2017 Red Dirt Country Night at the Pepsi Grandstand.

This year’s Red Dirt Country Night will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, featuring Casey Donahew, Wade Bowen and Mo Pitney.

Tickets to the Red Dirt Country Night concert at the Fair range from $25 to $35. Grandstand tickets do not include admission to the Fair.

Concert tickets will be on sale starting at 9 a.m. June 20 through ticketmaster.com or at 800-796-6776 or 800-745-3000. The Missouri State Fair Box Office opens at noon June 26 for walk-up orders.

The 2017 Missouri State Fair in Sedalia will be hosted Aug. 10-20 with the theme “Come Home.”

This year’s Red Dirt Country Night will feature Casey Donahew, Wade Bowen and Mo Pitney.
http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Red-Dirt-Country-Night.jpgThis year’s Red Dirt Country Night will feature Casey Donahew, Wade Bowen and Mo Pitney. Photo courtesy of Missouri State Fair

Democrat Staff

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:18 pm
Updated: 10:46 pm. |    

Lady Cardinals claim Kaysinger softball tournament

Lady Cardinals claim Kaysinger softball tournament
7:53 pm |    

Sedalia School District 200 school board to consider salary, maintenance proposals

Sedalia School District 200 school board to consider salary, maintenance proposals
5:34 pm |    

Forest therapy guide hosts walk at Bothwell Park

Forest therapy guide hosts walk at Bothwell Park
comments powered by Disqus