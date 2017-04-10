Missouri State Fair announces Red Dirt Country Night

The Missouri State Fair has announced the lineup for the 2017 Red Dirt Country Night at the Pepsi Grandstand.

This year’s Red Dirt Country Night will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, featuring Casey Donahew, Wade Bowen and Mo Pitney.

Tickets to the Red Dirt Country Night concert at the Fair range from $25 to $35. Grandstand tickets do not include admission to the Fair.

Concert tickets will be on sale starting at 9 a.m. June 20 through ticketmaster.com or at 800-796-6776 or 800-745-3000. The Missouri State Fair Box Office opens at noon June 26 for walk-up orders.

The 2017 Missouri State Fair in Sedalia will be hosted Aug. 10-20 with the theme “Come Home.”

