Broadway lane closures expected overnight Tuesday

Drivers may want to avoid portions of Broadway Boulevard overnight Tuesday due to lane closures, according to a City of Sedalia news release.

Sewer maintenance work will begin in the 1900 block of West Broadway Boulevard at 10 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday and will continue, if needed, from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The work zone will extend from the intersection of U.S. Highways 50 and 65 to State Fair Boulevard and will result in partial lane closures. Motorists traveling through this area are encouraged to allow extra time to reach their destinations and may want to consider use of alternate routes to avoid delays due to congestion during completion of the maintenance project.

This maintenance project is dependent on weather conditions and may be delayed due to rain.

