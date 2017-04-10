Sedalia School District 200 discusses food service options for upcoming year

Meeting the nutritional needs of Sedalia 200 students was one of the main topics of discussion at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Board members spent a considerable amount of time discussing various options for the food service program for the districts nine buildings.

Brad Pollitt, superintendent of Sedalia Schools said prior to the meeting there were several factors for the board to consider.

Those factors include if the district should accept either of the two bids received from Opaa!, the current food service provider for the district, or Southwest Food Service.

“We also have the option of taking the food service back as an in-house operation,” Steve Triplett assistant superintendent of building and grounds and support services said. “A great deal of our decision will be based upon our participation in the CEP Federal Program.

According to the USDA website, the Community Eligibility Provision is meal service option for schools districts in low income areas to serve breakfasts and lunches at no cost to all students enrolled in the district.

Schools using this option are not required to collect free and reduced lunch forms to participate in the CEP Program.

Sedalia 200 provides no cost breakfasts and lunches to all elementary students.

Board members are expected to make a decision regarding the food service program at their May meeting.

The board voted to approve the district’s Five Year Maintenance Plan.

Some of the major items the district will undertake during the 2017-18 year are replacing the main day roof at Heber Hunt at a cost of $300,000, replacement of the library roof at Smith-Cotton Junior High ($165,000) the 2” cap at the playground at Heber Hunt will be replaced ($90,000) and the parking lot lights at S-C High School will be replaced with LED lighting ($12,000.)

“We really don’t have any major changes that were brought to the board,” Pollitt said. “Roofs are always a concern to the district; if we don’t stay ahead on those replacements and repairs to the roofs the whole facility may be at risk.”

The district made the decision to replace the lights in the parking lots at the high school as both a way to save energy and money spent Pollitt said.

In other actions the board voted to approve the proposed salary schedule for the 2017-18 school years.

Teachers in the district will receive either a $100 addition to their base salary or a $150 raise depending on their position on the salary schedule.

The schedule is based on both the number of years of experience in teaching the individual has and their degree level.

The certified teachers will each receive their step on the salary schedule in addition to the money added to the base salary.

Base pay for a teacher in the Sedalia School District 200 will rise to $34,850 with the approval of the salary schedule at Monday night’s meeting.

Support staff will receive between a $.05 to $.15 raise which is also based on their position on the salary schedule.

District employees will also see 100 percent of their insurance premiums paid through the school district’s insurance plan.

• The district’s attendance rate is currently at 89.66 percent slightly below the 90/90 threshold.

• Accepted a donation from the Sedalia Lions Club and Premier Portable Buildings for the donation of an out building located at S-C Junior High for use by the football program.

• Members were given policy updates for their first read. Most of the policies are mandated but will require a vote by the board at a later meeting.

Following the meeting incumbent members Kenny Coffelt, Michael Stees and David Wolf were sworn into office. The three men were unopposed in the April 6 election.

Dr. Jeffrey Sharp was re-elected as board president; David Wolf, vice president; Stephanie Lefevers, secretary, and Kenny Coffelt, treasurer.

Diana Nichols was selected as the Missouri School Board Association delegate. Scott Gardner was selected as the MSBA alternate.

Salary schedule and maintenance plan approved for district

