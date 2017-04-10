Trooper looking for a home (w/video)

Six-month-old Trooper is looking for his forever home after having his leg amputated last month. He is at the Sedalia Animal Shelter and doing well after surgery. Applications are due April 14, 2017, to adopt Trooper.

Six-month-old puppy Trooper had a successful surgery last month and is now looking for a family to call his forever home this week.

Trooper, a Border Collie mix, came to the Sedalia Animal Shelter in March. After his arrival, shelter staff noticed the puppy was favoring his front right leg, according to a news release. After taking him to a veterinarian, it was discovered Trooper had a previous injury that didn’t receive medical attention, meaning he needed his leg amputated.

His leg was amputated March 21 at Thompson Hills Animal Clinic in Sedalia, where he recuperated for a few days. He came back to the shelter later in March and had his staples removed last week. Now that he is fully healed, it’s time for a more permanent home.

“He has flown through it, no infections, everything went smooth,” said shelter employee Merry Rogers. “… He’s doing exceptionally well.”

During the Democrat’s visit Monday afternoon, Trooper was hyper and excited to see anyone willing to pet him. Other than the obvious missing leg, it’s hard to tell Trooper has any issues because he gets around just like any other dog. Rogers said she thinks Trooper is used to not being able to use four legs since he had a broken leg for so long.

Shelter staff is asking interested owners to fill out an application by Friday, and a decision will be made that day. Staff will pick a family that is financially able to support Trooper throughout his life, as he may need extra medical care, and that will make sure he maintains a healthy weight that his three legs can support. Applicants will also be required to include the type of residence Trooper will be living in.

Trooper’s arrival at the shelter sparked the idea for the Trooper Fund, which collects money to pay for any future animals at the shelter that have similar injuries and require surgery.

Rogers said the fund has had a good response since it was started in March. A recent Papa Murphy’s fundraiser brought in between $600 and $700 for the Trooper Fund, through monetary donations and 25 percent of Papa Murphy’s proceeds that day. Rogers said Inter-State Studio and Publishing has already made two donations.

“This opens the fund up for another dog, and we already have one,” Rogers said. “He already had his surgery. … We decided to keep the fund going for future animals that need help. And Thompson Hills has been helping keep costs down for us.”

Fozzie, a white-and-brown Shitzu, also came to the shelter with a broken leg, Rogers said. Fozzie is still at the vet recovering, but is expected to come back to the shelter later this week. Rogers said they were waiting for Trooper to get adopted before telling the public about Fozzie, who she called a “sweetheart.”

Donations to the Trooper Fund may be made at the City Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave., or directly to the Sedalia Animal Shelter, 2420 S. New York Ave. Donors should mark their donation to The Trooper Fund. All donations are tax-deductible.

Six-month-old Trooper, a Border Collie mix, sits patiently for a treat from Sedalia Animal Shelter employee Merry Rogers during a visit with the Democrat on Monday afternoon. Trooper had his leg amputated March 21 due to a broken leg that didn’t receive medical attention, but is doing well and is now looking for a new home. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD041117Trooper1.jpg Six-month-old Trooper, a Border Collie mix, sits patiently for a treat from Sedalia Animal Shelter employee Merry Rogers during a visit with the Democrat on Monday afternoon. Trooper had his leg amputated March 21 due to a broken leg that didn’t receive medical attention, but is doing well and is now looking for a new home. Photos by Nicole Cooke | Democrat Trooper gets spoiled with more treats to help the Democrat take a few photos Monday afternoon. Trooper is a typical playful puppy with plenty of energy and curiosity. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD041117Trooper2.jpg Trooper gets spoiled with more treats to help the Democrat take a few photos Monday afternoon. Trooper is a typical playful puppy with plenty of energy and curiosity. Photos by Nicole Cooke | Democrat Trooper grabs a treat from Sedalia Animal Shelter employee Merry Rogers on Monday afternoon at the shelter. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD041117Trooper3.jpg Trooper grabs a treat from Sedalia Animal Shelter employee Merry Rogers on Monday afternoon at the shelter. Photos by Nicole Cooke | Democrat Trooper smiles for the camera as he visits with Sedalia Animal Shelter guests who came to see the pets available for adoption Monday afternoon. The next photo in the series was a little blurry, as Trooper decided to get closer to investigate the camera and photographer. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TSD041117Trooper4.jpg Trooper smiles for the camera as he visits with Sedalia Animal Shelter guests who came to see the pets available for adoption Monday afternoon. The next photo in the series was a little blurry, as Trooper decided to get closer to investigate the camera and photographer. Photos by Nicole Cooke | Democrat

6-month-old puppy doing well after leg surgery

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

VideoID: v=d0bqcsDrreY VideoType: YOUTUBE URL: Video Embed String: Video Caption: Six-month-old Trooper is looking for his forever home after having his leg amputated last month. He is at the Sedalia Animal Shelter and doing well after surgery. Applications are due April 14, 2017, to adopt Trooper. Video Credit: Video by Nicole Cooke | Democrat Video Position: (use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source)

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.