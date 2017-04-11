Spring mowing commences

Sunny skies brought Sedalians out to mow their grass Tuesday including this employee of the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department who is mowing the lagoon island at Liberty Park. The National Weather Service predicted Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 75 with a slight chance for rain in the evening hours.

A man mows the back lawn, along South Massachusetts Avenue, of First Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon. With increased sunshine and spring rain, grass has started to grow, prompting many in the area to began lawn care activities.