Under the Street Lamp to perform at Lyceum Theatre

A concert of classic hits featuring the group Under the Streetlamp will be performed, not once but twice, at the Lyceum Theatre in Arrow Rock Friday on April 21.

Under the Streetlamp, which features leading cast members from the Broadway musical “Jersey Boys,” will perform classic hit songs from the “American Radio Songbook.” Band members include Eric Gutman, Christopher Kale Jones, Brandon Wardell and Shonn Wiley.

A media release from Arrow Rock states that each performer has an “impressive list” of credits. Band members have appeared on Broadway and in feature films and on television in such shows as the “Tonight Show,” “The Primetime Emmy Awards,” “The Tony Awards” and the “Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Wiley recently spoke with the Democrat by phone and talked about how the band began.

“The band kind of got its start while we were doing ‘JerseyBoys,’” he said. “When we got our closing notice we were in Chicago, and we didn’t want our time with the music and we didn’t want our time with the audiences, that we had grown so fond of serving, to end. So, we formed this band Under the Streetlamp celebrating the ‘American Radio Songbook.’”

Wiley noted that the band was basically performing as a “side project” while they were with “Jersey Boys,” but they began to “gain momentum” while in Chicago.

“We were doing a lot of community outreach, we were doing a lot of private parties,” he added. “Then we met a gentleman and he had an idea. He thought it would be wise for us to see if there an opportunity with PBS (Public Broadcasting Service).”

The group filmed a special with PBS in 2011. Since 2011, the group has done an additional two specials with PBS. The PBS programs opened the door for them to tour across the U.S.

“We’ve criss-crossed the country since 2012, singing old time rock ‘n roll,” Wiley said.

Under the Streetlamp performs hits from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s with songs by names such as Frankie Valli, The Four Seasons, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Tom Jones, Roy Orbison and Bobby Darin.

When asked why they enjoy performing that particular genre Wiley said the group “noticed there was a real hunger” for that style of music.

“Our core demographic is the baby boomers, this is my opinion, they are a very under-served demographic as far as entertainment is concerned,” he said. “The thing that was really wonderful about ‘Jersey Boys’ is that it really captured a true essence of nostalgia, I think. We took that idea and and just expanded the catalog.

“Instead of just singing Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, we do the Beach Boys, we do The Drifters … we do Little Anthony and the Imperials,” he added. “It’s kind of taken on a life of its own. The baby boomers are a very loyal fan base. They are predominately starved for entertainment.”

Wiley said the group takes the music seriously, but they don’t take themselves seriously. They enjoy “bouncing around” as they sing, and having a good time joking with the audience.

“And, bringing a lot of joy to a lot of people who love their music,” he added. “I think too, that the cool thing about this music is that it’s timeless. The lyrics are great, the melodies are second to none. A lot of generations, not just the baby boomers, tend to gravitate toward that music. There’s a sense of innocence about it.”

This will be the first time for the group to perform at Arrow Rock. When previously in Missouri they have performed concerts in Kansas City and St. Louis. At Arrow Rock they will present two two-hour concerts, one at 2 p.m. and one at 8 p.m.

“It will be a two-hour party,” Wiley said. “We’ll be bringing a lot of joy, we encourage people to sing along, we encourage people to get out of their seats and dance. We are really really excited to be coming to Arrow Rock.”

“There cannot be anything better, for the many fans of Under the Streetlamp, than to watch their live performances in a close and personal setting such as the Lyceum Theatre,” Lyceum Director of Marketing and Special Events Kevin Magee said in the release.

Under the Streetlamp will perform at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the Lyceum Theatre in Arrow Rock. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at www.lyceumtheatre.org or by calling 837-3311 ext. 1 or in person at the box office, 114 High St. in Arrow Rock. For more information about Under the Streetlamp visit www.underthestreetlamp.com or www.facebook.com/understreetlamp.

