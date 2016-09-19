Care Connection joins in re-inventing senior centers

September is National Senior Center Month, and, according to a news release from Care Connection, local senior centers have modernized, focusing on lifelong learning, wellness and recreation.

Many of Missouri’s 228 senior centers target the baby boomer generation, according to Diana Hoemann, executive director of Care Connection for Aging Services in Warrensburg.

“Our centers still offer bingo and blood pressure checks, but we also target individuals in their 60s,” she said.

The strategy, according to Hoemann, is to reel them in when they bring their parents to the centers and discover offerings for themselves.

Care Connection, a nonprofit area agency on aging serving West Central Missouri, operates 22 senior centers in 13 counties, including Bates, Benton, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Henry, Hickory, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Saline, St. Clair, and Vernon.

Some Care Connection centers are re-branding or dropping the “senior” from their name to combat the stigma of aging, such as Harbor Village in Warsaw. The village is a partnership between Warsaw Senior Center and two health care agencies that includes the Village Café, a fitness center, a computer lab, dental suites, and an activity list that appeals to all ages: banjo lessons, art classes, line dancing, pilates, and Zumba Gold.

The goal of the center is to reach out to the 10,000 people who are turning 65 every day, to those who don’t normally attend a senior center. Other Care Connection centers that have dropped “senior” from their names include Korth in Stockton, Margaret Gray in Lexington, Rivers Crossing Life Center in Osceola, and Neal in Nevada.

To find a center, call 1-800-748-7826, visit www.goaging.org or email [email protected]

Release courtesy of Care Connection for Aging Services.

