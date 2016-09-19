OATS celebrates 45 years

COLUMBIA — Columbia-based OATS Inc., a leading Missouri transportation provider, is celebrating its 45th anniversary of operations this month.

It all began in 1970, when a small group of Missourians gathered together to transform a dream of rural public transportation into reality. The secret to their success was having a vision, setting their intentions, and having the commitment and persistence to keep moving forward. With $30,000 and a relentless group of volunteers, they laid the groundwork for what has become a multi-million dollar company.

“We at OATS are thankful to our many riders, volunteers, board members, staff and funders for making this anniversary possible,” Executive Director Dorothy Yeager said. “The work of our early volunteers helped shape our company through the years, and their faith in our ability to serve Missourians, had lead to our success 45 years later.”

Transportation ranges from taking toddlers to preschool, getting people to work each day, taking patients to lifesaving medical appointments and dialysis treatments, taking seniors shopping so they can continue living independently and even delivering meals to home-bound seniors in some communities. To add to the company’s long list of achievements, they were also named the national Rural Service Provider of the Year in 2016 by the Community Transportation Association of America.

The company will celebrate its anniversary at an event to be hosted later this month where they will recognize hundreds of people who have contributed to the company’s success. Find out more about OATS at www.oatstransit.org, or Facebook.com/oatstransit.

Release courtesy of OATS Inc.

