Vansell thanked for Sierra Bullets service

Production Lead Brad Vansell, of Sedalia, was recently thanked by Sierra Bullets for 25 years of service with a diamond added to his company pocket watch. Vansell began working for Sierra Bullets in March 1991. On the left congratulating Vansell is Sierra Bullets President Pat Daly.

