Westermier recognized for Sierra Bullets service

Machine Shop Supervisor Craig Westermier, of Cole Camp, was recently thanked by Sierra Bullets for 25 years of service with a diamond added to his company pocket watch. Westermier began working for Sierra Bullets in March 1991. On the left congratulating Westermier is Sierra Bullets President Pat Daly.

