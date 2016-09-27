Bodyworks Day Spa celebrates 20 years

Bodyworks Day Spa will host a 20th anniversary celebration Thursday through Saturday.

On Thursday, Bodyworks will be featuring a bareMinerals SkinLongevity Event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Advance registration is requested by calling 827-2452 to schedule your time. In addition to the facial/makeover event, the spa will offer a preview of bareMinerals Holiday collections, drawings, refreshments, and gifts with purchases.

On Friday, the spa will showcase services with a gift certificate sale. Certificates will be sold at a “mystery” discount to be revealed on Friday and will go on from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the spa and the spa’s website.

The final event day, Saturday, features an Image Skincare Retail Event featuring a launch of Image’s newest skincare product YANA. There will be product discounts, a YANA sampling bar, and complimentary skincare treatments for hands.

Customers are encouraged to register every day at the spa for an $800 package that includes items from Bodyworks and other local retailers and restaurants, as well as tickets to a University of Missouri football game.

Release courtesy of Bodyworks Day Spa.

