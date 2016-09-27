Clinton teens to showcase photographs at Antioch Hills

CLINTON — West Central Missouri Community Action Agency (West Central) in Clinton recently completed the facilitation of a six-week program called “PhotoVoice,” which included the participation of two local teenagers.

PhotoVoice is a social project that was developed to give disadvantaged and marginalized individuals and communities an outlet to tell their story of the world in which they live without using words, utilizing only photography. PhotoVoice’s vision is for a world in which no one is denied the opportunity to speak out and be heard.

The mission is to build skills utilizing innovative participatory photography and digital storytelling methods. These skills enable individuals to represent themselves and create tools for advocacy and communication, resulting in positive social change.

The participants have taken photographs of the world in which they live, capturing the unique perspectives of their daily lives. Participants were equipped with a tablet and camera, provided by West Central, to take photographs. With the assistance of volunteers and West Central staff, they have also learned various editing processes.

The public is invited to a showing of the participants’ photographs, and photographs which document their six-week journey. The showcase will be hosted at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Antioch Hills Community Room in Clinton.

West Central Missouri Community Action Agency is dedicated to empowering people to make a positive change by coordinating and administering resources. West Central’s service region includes the counties of Cedar, Vernon, Hickory, St. Clair, Bates, Henry, Benton, Morgan, and Cass. West Central Missouri Community Action Agency strives to be the voice in our communities and our governments for those most in need.

For more information about West Central Community Action Agency, visit www.wcmcaa.org or call Gina Ensor at 476-2185 ext. 1117.

Release courtesy of West Central Missouri Community Action Agency.

