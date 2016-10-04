WILS to host inaugural Riders 4WILS Poker Run

WARRENSBURG — WILS will hosting its inaugural Riders4WILS Poker Run Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Matthews-Crawford Post 131, American Legion, 733 E. Young St. in Warrensburg.

Proceeds will provide accessible transportation services to individuals with disabilities and the elderly in Lafayette, Johnson, Henry, Saline, Pettis, and Benton counties for medical appointments, grocery and essential shopping, education, work and social interaction.

Participants riding motorcycles or driving vehicles must visit five checkpoints along a 120-mile route, drawing a playing card at each checkpoint. The object is to have the best five-card poker hand at the end of the run. In addition to $150 being awarded for the best hand and the worst hand receiving $50, there will be a 50/50 raffle and free a biscuits-and-gravy breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

In addition, tickets will be available for purchase for raffle prizes — tickets are six for $5 and 12 for $10. Door prizes and gift certificates will be given away throughout the day.

Rain or shine, registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Riders will leave the Warrensburg American Legion at 9 a.m., travel to the Windsor Senior Center, Cole Camp American Legion, Yeager’s Cycles in Sedalia and back to the Warrensburg American Legion. The event will cap off with a meal provided to the participants and volunteers, prizes and fun.

Cost of the event is $25 for motorcycle and rider/$40 for two riding double, $25 for driver and vehicle/$40 for car driver and passenger. Entry fee includes first poker hand, T-shirt, goodie bag, and food and drink after the run.

For more information, visit www.Riders4WILS.org.

Release courtesy of West-Central Independent Living Solutions.

