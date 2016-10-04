State Farm donates to CHS

Margaret Ward State Farm Insurance donated $250 with matching funds from State Farm Companies Foundation during the Guns vs. Hoses charity softball game hosted by Sedalia Parks and Recreation Saturday, Sept. 24. All proceeds went to the Center for Human Services. Front row, from left: Sedalia Fireman Daniel Shaw, Sedalia Police Cmdr. Larry Ward and Linda Holland, State Farm Agent Margaret Ward. Back Row: Sedalia Fireman Jeremy Pepin, Sedalia Fireman Dan Hargrave, Randy Webster, Anthony Refon, Sedalia Police Officer Kaleb Richerson, Sedalia Police Officer Daniel Benner, Sedalia Police Officer AJ Silvey, Roger Weist, Sedalia Police Officer Keaton Schnell and Bryan McGinnis.

