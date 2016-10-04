Posted on by

Acklin recognized for Sierra Bullets service


Tool & Die Maker Michael Acklin was recently thanked by Sierra Bullets for 25 years of service with a diamond added to his company pocket watch. Acklin began working for Sierra Bullets in March 1991. On the left congratulating Acklin is Sierra Bullets President Pat Daly.


Photo courtesy of Sierra Bullets

Sedalia Democrat
