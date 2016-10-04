Acklin recognized for Sierra Bullets service

Tool & Die Maker Michael Acklin was recently thanked by Sierra Bullets for 25 years of service with a diamond added to his company pocket watch. Acklin began working for Sierra Bullets in March 1991. On the left congratulating Acklin is Sierra Bullets President Pat Daly.

Tool & Die Maker Michael Acklin was recently thanked by Sierra Bullets for 25 years of service with a diamond added to his company pocket watch. Acklin began working for Sierra Bullets in March 1991. On the left congratulating Acklin is Sierra Bullets President Pat Daly.