Bothwell to host safe sitter class Nov. 5

Bothwell Regional Health Center will host a Safe Sitter babysitting education class from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The class will be in the Bothwell Education Center, 600 E. 14th St.

The class is designed to educate adolescents to prepare them for babysitting. Curriculum includes basic First Aid and CPR. Curriculum was recently updated to include pediatric cardiopulmonary resuscitation training.

“Students in previous Safe Sitter classes indicated a strong interest in learning CPR in order to be a better prepared baby sitter,” said Bothwell’s Community Outreach Coordinator Melissa Boeschen. “We are pleased to be offering the most recent curriculum that includes CPR in this one-day class. We anticipate filling the class with eager students, ready for a fun summer of babysitting.”

Students also learn about injury management and prevention, childcare essentials, behavior management, the business of babysitting and how to care for a choking child or infant. Course materials are designed for children ages 11 to 14. Participants must be at least 11 years old. Cost for the class is $35, which includes a messenger bag containing babysitting essentials.

Preregistration is required and can be done by calling 827-9138 or emailing [email protected] Printable registration forms are available at www.brhc.org/brhc_education_safesitter. Registration and payment are due by Oct. 21. Class size is limited so early registration is suggested.

BRHC will host a Safe Sitter babysitting education class. Students should sign up by Oct. 21. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD101116Business-2.jpg BRHC will host a Safe Sitter babysitting education class. Students should sign up by Oct. 21. Photo courtesy of Bothwell Regional Health Center

Release courtesy of Bothwell Regional Health Center.

