Callis selected as Missouri State Fair’s marketing partner

Callis Integrated Marketing announced its continued partnership with the Missouri State Fair. Callis has been the Missouri State Fair’s advertising agency of record for most of the last 20 years and is looking forward to continuing to work with the Fair on future marketing and advertising initiatives.

“We are honored to be chosen as the advertising agency for the Missouri State Fair once again,” said Cliff Callis, president of Callis Integrated Marketing. “We love the Fair and are excited to help shape its future.”

The Missouri State Fair offers something for everyone, including first-class professional entertainment, agricultural exhibits, racing, tractor-pulls, shopping and a carnival. It is the largest agriculture showcase in Missouri featuring premier livestock and youth shows. It also offers an opportunity to meet with Missouri’s farmers, ranchers and commodity group leaders, and provides a unique view of the importance agriculture plays on Missouri’s economy. The 2017 Missouri State Fair runs Aug. 10 to 20 in Sedalia.

Callis is a Sedalia-based integrated marketing, advertising, public relations and digital agency that helps clients build their brands and their businesses. More information can be found at www.ecallis.com.

Release courtesy of Callis

