Yeager’s Cycles donates for breast cancer awareness

Larry Yeager presents Bothwell Regional Health Center Foundation President Stafford Swearingen a check for the foundation. Yeager’s Cycle Sales hosted a “Paint the Road Pink” ride Saturday, Oct. 15 and riders from West Central Missouri came together and donated a total of $1,000 at the event to benefit breast cancer awareness.

