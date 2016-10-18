Schwenk competes insurance training

John Schwenk, of Sumner Insurance Services in Sedalia, completed insurance training and received continuing education credits awarded by the Missouri Department of Insurance.

The annual regional meeting, hosted by Barton Mutual Insurance, brought together independent agents for instruction in sales, product offerings and industry endeavors.

Barton Mutual is a property and casualty insurer that writes approximately $25 million in premium in homeowner, farm owner, commercial, rental and vacant dwelling lines of insurance throughout Missouri through approximately 250 independent agencies. The company was established in 1894 and continues to operate from Main Street in Liberal.

Release courtesy of Barton Mutual Insurance.

