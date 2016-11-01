TCC launching corporate giving program

TCC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, is now accepting applications for grants up to $10,000 from nonprofit organizations in Sedalia. The company’s new nationwide corporate giving program, TCC Gives Inc., aims to serve people, animals and the environment in the more than 500 communities where TCC operates nationwide.

The TCC Gives board of directors will select the organizations that will receive the grants on a quarterly basis. Nonprofits that are interested in applying for a grant must have a TCC employee sponsor their request. If an application is not chosen, the employee and/or nonprofit can submit an application the following quarter.

The participating TCC store in Sedalia is located at 1800 W. Broadway Blvd.

“We launched TCC Gives as a way to show our valued customers and community members how much we care about them,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of TCC. “It is our goal to continue to grow this program and support every community where TCC operates a store.”

In addition to the grants, TCC Gives will also select two to six of its stores or areas of operation to receive funding for larger community projects on an annual basis. For example, in March 2016, the company unveiled the TCC Rainforest Activity Center at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, an area dedicated to therapeutic play for patients and families. The room is equipped with art supplies and the latest high-tech games and gear, such as touch screen computers, tablets and a multi-media projector.

TCC makes ongoing investments in the communities in which it does business through its Culture of Good. To learn more about the company, visit www.TCCRocks.com. Consumers can connect with TCC on social media at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and @TCCTalk on Twitter.

Release courtesy of TCC

