Care Connection to offer special diabetic menu today

Care Connection for Aging Services’ 22 senior centers will feature a special menu today in observation of American Diabetes Month.

The menu, which will be served in all centers and to home-delivered meal recipients, includes apricot glazed pork loin, herb roasted chicken, yams, broccoli, peas and pearl onions, wheat bread, and peach almond crisp.

Care Connection Nutritionist Eric Messer came up with the menu to demonstrate that diabetics can eat a healthy meal without sacrificing taste.

“I want people to realize that they can prepare and eat nutritious foods – not fast foods or Lean Cuisine,” Messer said. “Our menus are designed to taste good and be good for you.”

The luncheon meal is one way in which Care Connection’s senior centers are observing American Diabetes Month. Each center also will highlight information about diabetes.

Diabetes affects 29 million (about one in 11) Americans and their loved ones. The American Diabetes Association is seeking to create a sense of urgency about this growing public health crisis. Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death, taking more lives than AIDS and breast cancer combined.

Type 2 is the most common form of diabetes, accounting for 90 to 95 percent of cases in the United States, and is caused when the body does not produce or use insulin properly.

Risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes include being overweight, having a family history of diabetes and having diabetes while pregnant (gestational diabetes). Some people with type 2 diabetes can control their blood glucose (sugar) with healthy eating and being active; others may require oral medications or insulin, especially as the disease progresses.

Care Connection offers a six-week, evidence-based Diabetes Self-Management Workshop for people with type 2 diabetes. Two leaders, including one with diabetes, operate the workshops.

Subjects covered include techniques to deal with stress and fatigue, exercise, diet, medication and health care providers. To find out more about one of these workshops, call 1-800-748-7826.

Care Connection for Aging Services, a nonprofit area agency on aging serving West Central Missouri, operates 22 senior centers in 13 counties – including Bates, Benton, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Henry, Hickory, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Saline, St. Clair and Vernon. Its mission is to provide resources and services that empower people to create healthy aging experiences. For more information, call 1-800-748-7826 or email [email protected]

Release courtesy of Care Connection.

