Survey: Tough Mudder has more than $1 million economic impact in Sedalia

Tough Mudder hosted an event at the Missouri State Fairgrounds for the first time Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, accounting for nearly $1.5 million dollars in economic impact, according to information from the Sedalia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Total attendance at the event was 6,222, not including volunteers, staff, event personnel or media guests. Ninety-five percent were visitors to Sedalia and 35 percent of participants traveled to the event from out of state, while 1 percent traveled internationally. More than 62 percent of participants had never traveled to Sedalia prior to the Tough Mudder Missouri 2016 event, and 90 percent of participants said they will return to Sedalia for a Tough Mudder event in 2017.

A post-event survey was sent to all participants immediately after the event, asking general questions related to customer satisfaction, obstacle innovation and participant demographics. A second survey was sent to participants who had completed the post-event survey, asking additional questions about travel behavior and daily expenditures. Specific questions were asked about participant experience in the community. The result of the survey outlines the demographics, travel behavior, community experience, and economic impact of Tough Mudder Sedalia. Tough Mudder used the National Association of Sports Commissions Economic Impact Calculator to estimate Direct Economic Impact for Tough Mudder in Sedalia.

Participant gender: 66 percent male and 34 percent female.

Participant income: 30 percent under $45,000; 27 percent $45,000 to $74,999; 16 percent $75,000 to $104,999; 16 percent over $105,000; 11 percent prefer not to answer.

Participant age: 26 percent 40 years old or older; 40 percent between the ages of 29 to 39 years; 21 percent between the ages of 24 to 28 years; and 13 percent between the ages of 16 to 23 years.

Participant travel distance: 38 percent traveled more than three hours; 28 percent traveled two to three hours; 22 percent one to two hours; 12 percent making up the shortest distance of less than one hour.

Overnight stays: 57 percent of all participants stayed overnight for the event. The average length of stay was 1.85 nights. Seventy-four percent stayed in local hotels, with the majority staying in Sedalia. The average number of hotel rooms per party was 1.78 rooms. The average travel party size was 3.93 people, with approximately 28 percent of participants traveling with more than five people.

Tough Mudder will be back in Sedalia Oct. 14 and 15, 2017, with expectations for an even greater positive economic impact on the Sedalia community.

Looking like marionettes suspended by strings three Missouri Tough Mudder participants free-fall into a small pit of water after swinging out to ring a bell, at the “King of the Swingers” obstacle Saturday, Oct. 8. Medical personnel and a deep water diver were on hand in case anyone had trouble navigating the water. The two-day event was hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds and drew 4,600 participants. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD101016ToughMudder-1A.jpg Looking like marionettes suspended by strings three Missouri Tough Mudder participants free-fall into a small pit of water after swinging out to ring a bell, at the “King of the Swingers” obstacle Saturday, Oct. 8. Medical personnel and a deep water diver were on hand in case anyone had trouble navigating the water. The two-day event was hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds and drew 4,600 participants. Democrat file photo

Release courtesy of Sedalia Convention and Visitors Bureau

Release courtesy of Sedalia Convention and Visitors Bureau