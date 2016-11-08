Park University selected among top “Best for Vets”

Park University has been selected as the No. 4 “Best for Vets” private college/university in the country, as announced recently by Military Times in its “Best for Vets: Colleges 2017” rankings.

The ranking is a reflection of the services and support the University provides to active duty military, veterans and their families.

Military Times, an independent source for news and information for the military community, and its associated newsweeklies, Air Force Times, Army Times, Marine Corps Times and Navy Times, also ranked Park No. 5 overall in the “online and nontraditional” category (schools that serve military students primarily online or through a network of campuses).

The publication recognized Park’s 12-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio as the lowest among those schools ranked in the top 20, and it gave Park 3.5 stars out of four for its staff support. The staff support distinction rates the number of staff members dedicated to veterans issues in proportion to its military and veteran student population, the amount of time staff spend on veterans issues, and the scope and frequency of military-related training for instructors and administrators.

For 55 years, Park University has maintained a strong relationship with the U.S. military by serving those who serve their country. Park launched degree completion programs for service members in 1962, and in 1972, the University began offering degree programs at military bases around the country, including Whiteman Air Force Base. Along with tuition assistance and scholarship opportunities, Park offers unique resources for its service members and veteran student population, including the Park Warrior Center, a division of the University’s Department of Military and Veteran Student Services.

The PWC helps students on such topics as education, employment, finances, relationships, post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and transition. In addition to the PWC, Park offers a Success for Veterans program that provides a smooth and comprehensive transition for veteran students, as well as educational opportunities for students in the U.S. Army’s Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., that provides an impressive variety of master’s degree programs and emphases for officers.

For more information about Park University’s military and veteran services and programs, visit www.park.edu/military.

Release courtesy of Park University

