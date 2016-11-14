Persistent Telecom launches FirstNet demonstration in Sedalia

The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) was created by Congress in 2012 to establish a nationwide broadband network for public safety. The final recommendation of the 9/11 Commission, the network will connect police officers, firefighters and EMS providers like never before.

Persistent Telecom Inc., (PTI) will host an event in the ballroom of the Hotel Bothwell at 5 p.m. Thursday to introduce its plan and technology to the community. The event is open to all interested parties. Invitees will include the mayor, city council, local and county government, chief of police, fire chief, police, firefighters and first responders. The PTI team will give a briefing on its approach to solving the FirstNet needs, an explanation of Sustainable Communications Network capabilities and a brief demonstration of the technology.

After the presentation, all interested are invited to participate in a discussion focused on how the demonstration network can be leveraged to support the community.

PTI has funded, designed and is building a FirstNet wireless broadband network in Sedalia. PTI will provide dedicated smart phones and access to the private LTE network for Key Management Personnel (KMP); to include first responders and government officials. The PTI network will create a secure communications bubble covering critical infrastructure for the city of Sedalia and the Missouri State Fairgrounds.

Most of the FirstNet programs to date are funded by government grants. To accelerate the process, PTI and its partners are funding the demonstration platform in Sedalia. Sedalia was selected for this demonstration network because every August Sedalia is host to the Missouri State Fair, which attracts on average 350,000 people.

PTI’s partners in this effort include Airspan, Elbit Systems, Nokia and SES Satellite networks.

Release courtesy of Persistent Telecom Inc.

